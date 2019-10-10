See How ‘Klaus’ Came to Life in New Featurette for Netflix’s Animated Holiday Movie

0

Netflix is getting into the holiday spirit with Klaus, the streaming giant’s first original animated film. The Christmas story tells the tale of Santa Claus in an unexpected way: It finds an ambitious but rather clumsy postal worker aiming to brighten up the spirits of local townspeople by delivering toys and good cheer. The issue is that he has no discernible toymaking talent of his own, so he recruits the hermit-like Klaus to help out.

That classic story with a modern twist comes courtesy of director Sergio Pablos, one of the creative minds behind pop culture phenomena like Despicable Me and the Minions. Pablos walks viewers through this new featurette to explain how the story of Klaus came about, his modern approach to the iconic material, and how he went about streamlining the traditional animation process to give the film a unique look.

Directed by Pablos, from his original story and a script he co-wrote with Zach Lewis and Jim Mahoney, Klaus stars Jason Schwartzman, JK Simmons, Rashida Jones, Norm MacDonald, and Joan Cusack. Netflix, SPA Studios and Artesmedia Cine present Klaus in theaters this November 8th followed by a Netflix premiere on November 15th. Add it to your wish list now!

Watch the new behind-the-scenes video for Klaus below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Klaus, followed by the first images and poster from the film:

