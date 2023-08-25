The Big Picture Robert Redford's love for Provo Canyon in Park City, Utah led him to purchase land and build a small cabin with his own two hands, eventually turning it into the Sundance Mountain Resort.

The Sundance Institute was founded by Redford in 1980 with a mission to foster the importance of craft, story, and the human being in the art of making movies, attracting talented aspiring filmmakers.

The Sundance Film Festival, formerly called the U.S. Film Festival, became the premiere event for independent film, launching the careers of influential directors and premiering important films in a variety of categories.

The Sundance Film Festival is a mainstay of the American film industry. Showing a curated selection to a highly influential and inspirational collection of attendees every January in Park City, Utah, the festival has become a marker of success. It's one of the most prestigious events in the film industry and has launched the careers of legendary directors like Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh, and the Coen Brothers. Sundance, as it stands today, has become a part of our culture, but many know little about its origins. Created by American icon Robert Redford with the most noble of missions, the scope of Sundance is far wider than most of us think it to be. Its history is deeply inspiring, as is its continuing impact on both the film industry itself and the opportunities for artists within it. But how did the famed film festival get its name? That's all thanks to Redford's classic Western, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

How Did Sundance Get Its Name?

When Robert Redford came upon Provo Canyon in Park, City Utah in 1961 while on a motorcycle trip, he immediately fell in love. The actor purchased two acres of land and built himself a small cabin with his own two hands. Eight years later, Redford purchased 5,000 additional acres in Provo Canyon, naming it Sundance after his unforgettable role in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. He marked most of the land as a nature preserve and built the Sundance Mountain Resort for the general public to enjoy. For a decade, Sundance focused only on nature – it wasn't for another decade that the land had anything to do with film. In 1980, however, Robert Redford founded the Sundance Institute, defining its mission as fostering "the importance of craft, story, and the human being in the art and business of making movies." It was a big task, but we'd suspect that even Redford himself couldn't imagine how much impact Sundance would have on the American film industry, much less the global one.

Why Is the Sundance Film Festival Important?

Once the Sundance Institute was up and running, it immediately began attracting the brightest and most inspiring talents of the time. With mentors like Sydney Pollack and Waldo Salt, aspiring filmmakers learned from the industry's most successful directors, and the resulting films reflected that. The first film to premiere as a result of the Sundance Institute was 1983's El Norte, which documented the journey of undocumented immigrants traveling from Guatemala to the United States. As a clue to Sundance's future success, it was then historically nominated for an Academy Award for Best Writing. The institute continued to mentor these talents throughout the '80s, expanding their programs to include theater, composition, script development, and choreography for film.

The first Sundance Film Festival premiered in 1985, five years after the institute's founding. Formerly called the U.S. Film Festival, the event flourished once taken over by Redford, who brought with him a love and admiration for independent projects and the same mission of supporting small, emerging filmmakers. Under Redford's watch, Sundance became the premiere event for independent film. Though the festival has maintained its focus on American narrative and documentary films, it now has thirteen separate categories, including Kids, Episodic, and Midnight, the latter of which is reserved for genre-defying comedies and terrifying horror flicks. Some of the most important films of the past decade have premiered at Sundance, and some of the most important directors got their start there. Soderbergh's Sex, Lies, and Videotape and Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs are well-known examples, but Taika Waititi premiered his first feature-length film, Two Cars, One Night, at Sundance, as did Damien Chazelle with his unforgettable debut, Whiplash.

Sundance Film Festival Gives Opportunities to Those Who Don't Otherwise Have Them

While Sundance was originally created to support and strengthen American independent film, the institute quickly expanded its reach to the rest of the world. Sundance built exchange programs with Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, with a Beijing Sundance Festival launching as early as 1995. In 1993, Sundance created its first Spanish-language lab, where the legendary Guillermo Del Toro was one of the very first fellows. In 1994, the institute created an initiative specifically geared to support Native & Indigenous artists, including a dedicated festival section. Chris Eyre and Sherman Alexie's Smoke Signals became the first film written and directed by Native Americans to win the festival's Dramatic Audience Award and Dramatic Filmmaker Trophy in 1998, later also becoming the first Indigenous film to receive a commercial release. Today, the institute has centers all over the world and focuses on supporting filmmakers at every step of their journey. Whether it be female filmmakers, young ones, or even second-timers (it is notoriously difficult for directors to make their second films, and the Filmtwo Initiative was built for that purpose), Sundance is dedicated to furthering and fostering the talent of the film industry.

Though directing is at the heart of Sundance, the institute expanded its mission early on to support all types of visual storytelling. Since theater and film frequently overlap,1984 saw the inception of Sundance's Playwrights Laboratory, which has resulted in global theater programs and accolades like the Pulitzer Prize and the Tonys. As previously mentioned, the institute has sections for composition, script development, and choreography, but in 2008 they created a Creative Producing Initiative to help producers as well – truly aiming to help advance the industry across all channels.

When Robert Redford came across the land that would later become the home of the Sundance Institute, he couldn't have known what would become of it. This beautiful area in the Provo Canyon, named for such a memorable role and designated originally as a nature preserve, has turned into a pillar of American cinema even more influential than its larger-than-life founder. With that choice – or, rather, the collection of choices that continued to put resources, mentorship, equality, and artisanship at the forefront – Redford changed the path of the film industry worldwide, forever. Yes, Sundance is a film festival, one of the world's greatest that has given hundreds of films their chance at success. But the impact of Sundance goes so much further, changing the world of film (and beyond) from the very first steps. There are so many members of the industry who have Sundance to thank for their success, their education, and their opportunities. We only hope Redford himself can be proud.