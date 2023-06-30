There are many things we won’t know until it’s finally time to watch How Do You Live?, which is advertised as legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s last work for Studio Ghibli. It seems that one of the things we will know for sure is the animated movie’s runtime, which was revealed by Anime News and Facts. The highly expected adventure reportedly clocks in at 2 hours and 4 minutes.

The runtime is on par with former Studio Ghibli previous releases, which never shied away from delivering full-length animated movies to the big screen. The studio’s most popular movie and one of the most acclaimed, Spirited Away, is just one minute longer than How Do You Live? will be. Miyazaki’s previous movie was also pretty close to this runtime: The Wind Rises, which was released in 2013, is 2 hours and 6 minutes long.

If you’ve done the math, you’ll realize that How Do You Live? is Miyazaki’s first movie in a decade. The only reason why fans haven’t been vocal about the hiatus between movies is because the director himself had announced a "definitive" retirement back in 2013. Apparently, How Do You Live? was what it took to make Miyazaki come out of retirement for a(nother) swan song.

What Else Do We Know About How Do You Live?

We’ll only know the specific reasons why Miyazaki decided to tell this story when the time comes for How Do You Live? to premiere. As a highly unusual publicity strategy, the director and his team decided to release no promotional material to the animated movie whatsoever – other than a poster that is not very revealing about the content. However, the story is based on a 1937 novel of the same name by author Yuzo Yamamoto, which might suggest that Miyazaki (born in 1941) has an emotional connection with the story.

In the novel, Junichi Honda is a teenage boy who lost his father and ended up seeing his uncle as a father figure. The uncle teaches him about subjects of life and writes everything down in a diary. Should the How Do You Live? adaptation tell the same story, it will be completely on brand with Studio Ghibli’s filmography: The Japanese animation studio is known for telling stories led by children or adolescents who learn about the adult world through unforgettable – and sometimes tragic – experiences.

How Do You Live? is yet to get a release date in American theaters. In Japan, the movie premieres on July 14, so there’s a good chance American audiences get to see it in 2023.