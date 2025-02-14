Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Captain America: Brave New World'Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters, with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finally headlining his own Marvel Cinematic Universe movie after being part of the franchise for nearly 11 years. Sam’s clashes with U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and Samuel Sterns/The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) continue story threads from various MCU projects going as far back as the 2008 film, The Incredible Hulk, but Brave New World also features a few tantalizing hints to where Sam’s story will go in the future. Although the role of America’s premier hero can often be a hard one to occupy, Sam shows no signs of slowing down, which is great news for fans given how entertaining Mackie is in the role.

Captain America and Falcon Will Continue To Protect the World

Image via Marvel Studios

When Sam took up the mantle of Captain America in the miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he left the winged jetpack he wore as the Falcon with Air Force contact Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), and as expected, Brave New World shows that Torres is now serving as the new Falcon. Despite Joaquin’s enthusiasm, Sam is selective about which missions to have him suit up for, due to the latter’s inexperience with the particularly intense combat superheroes engage in. However, when Sam’s mentor, super soldier Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), is imprisoned after being implicated in an assassination attempt against Ross, Sam has Joaquin accompany him on his mission to uncover the truth and free their friend.

While he and Sam are intervening in an aerial confrontation between American and Japanese military forces, Joaquin is severely injured. Fortunately, he recovers, and Sam subsequently visits him in the hospital. The pair discuss the weight and pressure that come from holding superhero roles, but both remain committed to said roles nonetheless, with Joaquin noting how Sam’s work as Falcon had inspired him when he was younger. Before the assassination attempt threw their working relationship into disarray, Ross had asked Sam to help him rebuild the Avengers, and despite the former’s subsequent rampage as the Red Hulk and other mistakes, Sam tells Joaquin that he thinks Ross was right about the world needing the superhero team again.

The Leader Foreshadows 'Avengers: Doomsday'