Thanksgiving is just around the corner now. Invites have been sent, and plans have been made; now, all we have to do is cook the turkey perfectly and try to get through the day without any bickering. Perhaps at some point during Thanksgiving, we'll gather to watch a DC flick and wonder how our favorite heroes would spend the holiday.

DC's heroes are all very different from one another; Superman is an alien, whereas Batman is a rich man with too much time on his hands, which means they'd all celebrate the holiday in different ways. We wouldn't trust Peacemaker to do the cooking, though.

Superman — Dinner With the Family

Superman (Henry Cavill) certainly has a lot to be thankful for this year, given that he's officially back in the DCEU with a very bright future ahead of him. We think he'd spend the holiday in Smallville with Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Martha Kent (Diane Lane).

His upbringing with the Kent family taught Clark the importance of family and taking every chance you get to spend time with them. He lost enough time with the people he loves before he was resurrected, and he certainly won't be willing to miss a chance to tell them how thankful he is for both of them.

Aquaman — In a Bar With His Dad

There are many different ways for families to enjoy spending time with one another. In Aquaman, we saw that the titular character (Jason Momoa) and his father, Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison), were able to have their most honest chats when they each have a beer in their hand at the local bar.

Of course, celebrating Thanksgiving in a bar has some disadvantages, including the overcooked food and the relentless parade of selfies Arthur will have to take with others. But it also gives you a chance to meet and talk to new people, perhaps finding new friendships to be thankful for. Either way, Arthur will get to tell his Dad just how much he appreciates him, and that's always easier after a beer or twelve.

Amanda Waller — At Work, Obviously

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) is aware of every threat that has ever and will ever come to Earth, and with Black Adam added to that list, she's got even more reason to worry than usual. She may have Superman in her corner, but even that isn't enough to prompt the fierce A.R.G.U.S. leader to take a day off for the holidays.

Instead, Waller will likely spend the day in a secret facility, making plan after plan to keep the world safe. She loves her daughter, however, and we expect she'd give herself five minutes for a quick Thanksgiving Facetime with her family. After that, she'll get straight back to work.

Wonder Woman — On Themyscira

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) has sacrificed a lot for humanity. She's said goodbye to the love of her life Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), on more than one occasion and hasn't seen her home, Themyscira, in decades. We think it's time the hero got to put herself first.

She deserves time away from the chaos of the mortal world. Time spent at home, on the beautiful island she was raised, surrounded by her family and friends. It will be exactly what she needs to refresh her body and mind before she returns to the hotly-anticipatedWonder Woman 3. She'll just have to remember where she parks the invisible jet.

Batman — Patrolling Gotham

Unfortunately for Gotham, crime doesn't take a day off to celebrate the holidays. Luckily for Gotham, neither does Batman (Ben Affleck). While families across Gotham are eating turkey and sharing stories, Batman will be lurking the streets, ready to stop any criminals looking to cause trouble.

Though Alfred would surely try and convince him to take the day for himself, Bruce is far too stubborn and determined to risk allowing anything to happen. Bruce is thankful for the good people of Gotham City, and he shows his appreciation and love by ensuring they can enjoy the holiday even if it means he doesn't.

Flash — Visiting His Dad in Jail

Though we don't know a huge amount about Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), something that will hopefully change when The Flash speeds its way into theaters next year, we know that his father, Henry, is in jail for the murder of Barry's mother, but this is a crime he did not commit.

Barry likes to visit his father; of course, Thanksgiving will be no different. They likely won't be able to treat themselves to the traditional feast, but they'll each be grateful that they get to spend the day together, talking and laughing as if the world hasn't been massively unfair to the Allen family.

Black Adam — With the People of Kahndaq

Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) went on quite the emotional journey in Black Adam before finally accepting that his son would have wanted him to accept his role as the Saviour of Kahndaq, freeing the country from those who seek to oppress it.

Though he will likely join in with the nation's celebrations over the holiday season, we know he'd always have one eye on the sky. Especially now that he knows Superman exists, there's a good chance the two will come to blows at one point. Hopefully, not on Thanksgiving, though; it's not a day for fighting.

Cyborg — Remembering What He's Lost

Cyborg (Ray Fisher) was the beating heart of Zack Snyder's Justice League. He struggled to find his place in the world and accept his new form before dealing with the tragic loss of his father, the only family member he had left. This means Thanksgiving will be a day of quiet reflection for Victor Stone.

Victor will likely spend the day by his parent's graves, remembering all the good times they had before the tragic accident that claimed his mother's life and changed Victor forever, thankful that he was raised by such loving and supporting parents.

Harley Quinn — Supporting Women In Abusive Relationships

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) knows the horrors of an abusive relationship, having been physically and mentally abused by the Joker. So on Thanksgiving, we think she'd set out to help other women in similar situations by beating every abusive man she can find within an inch of their lives.

Of course, we're talking about this Harley, so copious amounts of alcohol will likely be involved too, but she won't let that distract her from the task at hand. She'll forever be thankful that she managed to escape the Joker's clutches, and she'll work non-stop all day to give as many women as possible that feeling.

Peacemaker — With Vigilante and Eagly

As with everything Peacemaker (John Cena) takes part in, his Thanksgiving celebrations will certainly not be traditional. He'll likely spend the day with his best-friend Eagly (yes, a real eagle) and his on-off friend Vigilante, comparing the many violent murders they each committed recently.

Alcohol will be involved, and before you know it, they'll likely be out looking for any petty criminals to stop in incredibly elaborate and skillful ways. Given the fact that we don't think Peacemaker has ever used an oven, the food will be awful. Trust us, this year, you should be thankful that you'll never have to sample Peacemaker's cooking.

