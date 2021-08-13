Ethan Hawke is thrilled to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and recently revealed his inclusion in Moon Knight was all thanks to a chance encounter with lead Oscar Isaac. The indie film star recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he happily dished about the Disney+ series, which stars Isaac as Marc Spector/Moon Knight, a former U.S. Marine turned C.I.A. agent who experiences multiple personality disorder and is given supernatural abilities by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu after stumbling upon an archaeological dig site, eventually becoming a crimefighter upon his return to the U.S.

After joking about how he wasn't going to honor any of the thousands of NDA's Marvel Studios made him sign, Hawke revealed he joined Moon Knight after running into Isaac at a coffee shop in Brooklyn:

“Well, I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like, you know, three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn. I was at a coffee shop. He came up to me, he’s like, ‘Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird. I was like ‘Hey, cool, I really like your work. You’re amazing.’ He’s like, ‘Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?’ I was like, yeah. So, it happened the right way, you know?”

Hawke went on to praise Moon Knight, saying it has the "best sets" he's ever been on in his life. "The costumes, the set, the production design, the cinematography... all those elements are kind of mind-boggling," the actor continued. Meyers, meanwhile, couldn't keep from commenting on Hawke's wild appearance, suggesting that the actor — currently on location in Budapest filming the series — looked very much like cult leader David Koresh. To Hawke's surprise, Meyers was right on the money. "I've based my character on David Koresh," he admitted as he played with his long grey locks. There has been no confirmation of the villain Hawke is playing in the new series, but it's safe to say he will be on the creepy side.

Joining Hawke and Isaac in Moon Knight is May Calamawy (Ramy) and French actor Gaspard Ulliel. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab and Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Diab will direct the bulk of the series, while Benson and Moorhead will join together to helm just a few episodes.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ in 2022. You can watch Hawke's full interview with Meyers below:

