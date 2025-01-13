Beyond their prowess as groundbreaking creative artists and visionaries of the Old West, John Ford and Clint Eastwood have many commonalities. As directors, the two are incredibly prolific, working non-stop, even at an age when most people retire. Their terse, no-nonsense approach to the art of filmmaking was responsible for countless classics, with many being the most influential films of their respective generations. Oftentimes, Ford and Eastwood are unfairly pigeonholed as "Western directors." Their filmographies are far deeper and more resonant than what's presented on the surface. Beneath their tough-guy personas is an unbridled sensitivity that lingers in all their pictures. With Ford, his most sentimental and personal film, How Green Was My Valley, earned him his lone win for Best Picture and was a formative favorite for Eastwood.

John Ford Explores His Irish Heritage in 'How Green Was My Valley'

John Ford, a notoriously reticent public figure with a fiery temper who frequently dismissed filmmaking as an art form, is perhaps the most soulful director of the 20th century, and his influence on future generations is seen in the films of Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. In contrast to his gruff persona, Ford's films were painterly and emotionally vulnerable. Even though he was a proud Navy veteran with staunch conservative views late in life, movies like The Searchers and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance were highly skeptical of American values of heroism and legend-making.

How Green Was My Valley, the director's lasting image on the screen before enlisting in the Navy during World War II, was, in typical Ford fashion, simultaneously his most tender and cynical, and the culmination of his phase as a left-leaning progressive. Based on the novel by Richard Llewellyn, the 1941 film chronicles the Morgans, a poverty-stricken family living in a Welsh mining village at the turn of the century. Recalled through the memory of the grown-up youngest son, Huw (Roddy McDowell), the story studies the pathos of a working-class family forced to work in perilous conditions in a coal mine and the family values enforced by patriarch Gwilym (Donald Crisp) and matriarch Beth (Sara Allgood).

'How Green Was My Valley' Recalls a Poverty-Stricken Childhood and the Perseverance of Family Values