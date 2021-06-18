Netflix has just released the official trailer for the French superhero movie How I Became a Superhero (Comment Je Suis Devenu Super Heros), written and directed by Douglas Attal. It's a modern-day take on the superhero genre set in Paris, France. In the same vein as superpowered shows like The Boys, mankind exists in a world where people aren't born with special powers. Instead, their super abilities are drug-induced and spreading like wildfire - in some cases, literally.

The actors in the trailer are all speaking French, as one might expect, but it does have English subtitles for monolingual viewers. Throughout the trailer, viewers are introduced to Naja (Swann Arlaud), a power-hungry (again, literally) supervillain on the hunt for people with abilities. There's also Gary Moreau (Pio Marmaï) and his new partner, Lieutenant Schaltzmann (Vimala Pons), detectives who are trying to stop Naja before too many innocent people get hurt. Based on the high-intensity music and quick jump-cuts from one action scene to the next, it feels like How I Became a Superhero might just have what it takes to stand toe-to-toe with many of the bigger superhero films on Netflix.

Keep in mind, though, you most likely won't have to be a native French speaker to get maximum enjoyment out of this film. Netflix has a good reputation for providing a plethora of language dubs for their movies and series (the Brazilian show 3% is a notable example of this). As with most shows on the streaming platform, subtitles in many different languages will be made available.

How I Became a Superhero (Comment Je Suis Devenu Super Heros) will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 9. Watch the trailer below:

