One mother is caught in purgatory in Collider's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season of Hulu’s How I Caught My Killer. The sophomore installment is on the way with ten new episodes that detail how messages, comments, diary entries, and more have put law enforcement on the trail of a victim’s killer, leading to an arrest and conviction. This time around, the folks behind the docuseries are focusing their energy on showcasing the stories of those from underserved communities who face the devastating reality of appearing as invisible to those who took on the jobs of serving and protecting them.

Such can certainly be said for the case of Brittany Clardy, a young woman from Minnesota who, in 2013, left her home and never came back. Completely out of character for the 18-year-old, Clardy’s family took their concerns to the police department where they were immediately written off — something that happens to communities of color far too often. In our exclusive sneak peek, Clardy’s mom, Marquita Clardy, recalls the traumatic moment in which law enforcement officials discovered a frozen body in the trunk of a car.

Whether they realized it or not, the detectives were within earshot of the worried-sick parent who was forced to listen as they uncovered the body of her beloved daughter. Reliving one of the worst moments of her life, Clardy says that by the time the officers came back to the waiting room, she was in full hysterics, with waves of grief washing over her. Worst of all, the investigators couldn’t confirm that the frozen body was that of Brittany Clardy’s, so the troubled mother had to wait even longer for answers about a case that could have been handled when she and her family first brought it to the attention of their local police precinct.

Hulu’s History With True Crime

For years now, Hulu has been one of the prime destinations for true crime lovers to educate themselves on new, old, and law-changing cases like that of Clardy’s. Whether it be through scripted productions like the recently released Lily Gladstone-led Under the Bridge or mirroring How I Caught My Killer in docuseries form like Never Let Him Go or Dead Asleep, the streamer has something for everyone.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at Season 2 of How I Caught My Killer above and tune in for the season premiere on July 18.

