Hulu has released a new trailer for How I Caught My Killer, an upcoming docuseries that’ll explore true-crime stories and how victims helped to solve their murders. However, there’s nothing supernatural at play since the focus of the docuseries is the clues that victims leave behind and how they help detectives catch killers.

The trailer starts with explaining that roughly ten thousand murders remain unsolved in America every year. While that number is scary, the trailer underlines how the victim also help catch their killer by leaving enough evidence that police officers can follow. The docuseries will unravel nine true-crime stories, revealing the small details that led to huge breakthroughs in their cases. From apps that count steps to someone’s social media presence, everything can be used to solve a murder, and How I Caught My Killer explores the most unexpected clues a victim can leave behind.

Besides recounting the progression of the nine cases, How I Caught My Killer also features emotional interviews with the victim’s friends and family. The trailer shows some of these moments, underlining how the docuseries will force the audience to confront the horrors of losing a loved one in such a tragic fashion. The interviews also show how small behavioral changes can trigger those close to us, leading them to help with the investigation and ultimately solve a murder.

The series synopsis also reveals the cases chosen in the first season of How I Caught My Killer also serves to expose the flaw in the United States legal system. More often than not, police forces pay less attention to crimes that affect certain marginalized groups. As a result, we have a clear demographic pattern of whose murders are left unsolved. No victim should be responsible for solving their own murder, and the show seems aware of this, which is an interesting perspective to explore.

All nine episodes of How I Caught My Killer come to Hulu on January 12. Check out the new trailer and the series synopsis below.