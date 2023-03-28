Although we're following Sophie's (Hilary Duff) journey and love life in How I Met Your Father, it was time for Neil Patrick Harris to suit up again as Barney Stinson in the mid-season finale. The actor returned to the role, after playing Stinson throughout the entire nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother. During his new appearance, Barney can be seen with a completely different mindset than the one he had over the course of the original show, not only because times have changed since How I Met Your Mother was on the air, but because the character has also grown up.

During an interview with Variety, Harris explained what it was like to play Barney once again:

He’s having these conversations about a daughter seeking out a better relationship with her father as a new father of a daughter and sitting talking to female who’s as attractive as Hilary Duff, it’s innate Barney fodder. He wants to say authentic things because he feels authentic things, but he’s saying it to someone that he would normally want to say something crass to! That’s who he is. It was intrinsic and well written.

Barney Stinson was introduced in the pilot of the original show as someone who didn't care about the people he was dating, opting for coming up with very elaborate ways of getting women to sleep with him. Evidently, tons of traits about this character haven't aged well, and the producers of How I Met Your Father are aware of it. As the seasons went on, Barney fell in love with Robin (Cobie Smulders), and he began to reflect on his behavior in order to become a better person. Focusing on becoming a faithful and respectful partner allowed Barney to grow up and be more receptive towards his own future.

Unfortunately, life isn't always as romantic as it seems, and the marriage between Barney and Robin didn't last for long. Only a couple of years after the wedding that took place over the entirety of the final season, the pair decided to split up, and Barney went to his old disturbing ways. After sleeping around for a while, Barney unintentionally has a daughter with one of his partners. The baby changed his entire world, and he realized he had an entirety different purpose now, full of meaning and love.

How Did Barney Meet Sophie in How I Met Your Father?

Life in your twenties can be particularly hard, as Sophie would learn soon enough. After believing that Robert (John Corbett) might be her father, the protagonist of the series sneaks away from him, but she crashes her car in the process. The person she somehow managed to bump into turns out to be Barney, and the two have a conversation after their cars collide with one another. It is then revealed how Barney has indeed dedicated his life to raising her daughter, who is now around twelve-years-old. Additionally, there are a few jokes placed to establish how the character has adapted to modern times.

