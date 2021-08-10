Hulu is making big jumps with its How I Met Your Father series, and just released the full list of series regulars that will be joining previously announced cast members Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell. The show is a spin-off on the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for 9 seasons on CBS in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This new series is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and will also feature Duff as a producer in addition to executive producers Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Pam Fryman.

How I Met Your Father has the same premise as the original series — the main protagonist tells their children in the future about the journey to meeting their future spouse. Set in 2021, How I Met Your Father will focus on Sophie and her group of friends as they discover who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love with the new challenges that the 2020s bring.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Director Pam Fryman Joins ‘How I Met Your Father’ Spinoff

Lowell was previously announced as Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet. He's smart, edgy and cynical about love. Lowell has been an astounding supporting actor over the years, appearing in such movies as Up in the Air, The Help and Promising Young Woman.

Our first newly announced cast member is Francia Raisa, who will play Valentina, Sophie's roommate. Valentina is an aspiring stylist who is impulsive and adventurous, and brings back a gorgeous Brit by the name of Charlie after returning from London Fashion Week in the beginning of the series. Raisa is probably best known for her role as Ana Torres on Grown-ish, Zoey's former roommate and best friend.

Tom Ainsley will play Charlie, an aspiring model who fell head over heels in love with Valentina and followed her to New York. Charlie's the son of posh, conservative British aristocrats, so he's been living in the happy bubble of the rich his whole life. Ainsley has had several appearances in film and television shows, but this is his first as a lead. He previously had a stint on The Royals as Nick Roane in 2015.

Jesse's adopted sister, Ellen, will also be a main cast member, and will be played by Tien Tran. She just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife, and doesn't quite fit into the Brooklyn scene. Tran previously appeared in Netflix's Space Force, and can also be seen in Nia DaCosta's upcoming horror adaptation Candyman.

Finally, the last series regular joining is Suraj Sharma, who will play Sid. He the best friend and roommate of Jesse. A new bar owner, he is the optimist to Jesse's negativity. Sharma has acted in God Friended Me, Happy Death Day 2 U and Homeland.

Now that the main cast has been announced, hopefully Hulu will start shooting How I Met Your Father soon. No release date has yet been announced, but all seasons of How I Met Your Mother are currently available on Amazon Prime and Hulu.

KEEP READING: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Sequel Series Starring Hilary Duff Receives Straight-to-Series Order at Hulu

Share Share Tweet Email

Idris Elba to Play Knuckles the Echidna in ‘Sonic 2’ Movie 'The Suicide Squad' actor will be playing Sonic's red frenemy in the sequel.

Read Next