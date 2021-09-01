Drake and Josh star Josh Peck and Ashley Reyes (American Gods) have joined the cast of How I Met Your Father, the upcoming Hulu spin-off of the long-running CBS series How I Met Your Mother. The CBS series ended in 2014 after nine seasons with what many considered to be a controversial finale. The original series starred Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel as the main lovable group in the show.

After seven years, HIMYM fans finally got the announcement that How I Met Your Father would become a reality with actress Hilary Duff in the starring role. Creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas joined forces with Greta Gerwig and Emily Spivey to work on this spinoff series.

Peck is going to play the character of Drew, a good-looking vice principal at an elementary school. Reyes plays Hannah, an intelligent woman dedicated to her job as a surgical resident in Los Angeles who is maintaining a long-distance relationship.

Image via CBS

RELATED: First 'How I Met Your Father' Cast Image Lacks the Pineapple and Missy the Goat

How I Met Your Father follows a similar premise to the original. Once again, our main character Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his other parent, which brings us back into flashbacks that make up the bulk of the series. The story is set in present-day 2021 where Sophie and her group of close friends - Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) – seek to find out who they really are and want to be and how to find true love in the modern age where love can be just a swipe right away.

Although an official date hasn’t been released yet since the series announcement back in April, we do know that Hulu has ordered ten episodes of the spinoff series to be produced.

KEEP READING: Huh, Turns Out 'How I Met Your Mother' Told Us the Mother's Name in Season 1

Share Share Tweet Email

Best Superhero Movies That Aren’t Based on Comic Books Origin stories that you haven’t already read in a book.

Read Next