Any fans who tuned in to watch the series premiere of How I Met Your Father may have caught a familiar face for just a second, but probably told themselves it was just a lookalike. However, it has been confirmed that Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester will play the recurring role of Meredith in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off. The number of episodes Meester is set to appear in has not yet been confirmed, but viewers can be assured that Meredith will return.

Meester appears in an extremely brief cameo in the premiere episode of the new Hulu original series, so momentary that even Meester's biggest fans may have had a hard time realizing it was her, which may have been the point. Meester's first appearance on the series consists of Jesse (Chris Lowell) explaining to Sophie (Hilary Duff) how the love of his life and former bandmate turned him down at a very crucial time. In this scene, the audience is treated to a video of Jesse down on one knee proposing to Meredith, who immediately denies him, causing the ill-fated man to not look where he was going while in a daze and fall off the stage.

Meester is best known for playing the main role of Blair Waldorf on The CW's Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012, and also appeared in many films in the 2010s, including The Roommate, Country Strong, and That's My Boy. Meester was most recently seen on the small screen in a starring role on the ABC sitcom Single Parents, which aired from 2018 to 2020. But she isn't How I Met Your Father's only exciting recurring character, with Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall and Drake and Josh's Josh Peck set to appear throughout the series.

How I Met Your Father serves as a standalone sequel to CBS' smash hit, How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. In 2014, CBS passed on picking up a spin-off pilot starring Greta Gerwig called How I Met Your Dad, and after several attempts, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were able to create How I Met Your Father, which has been picked up by Hulu for a ten-episode series that airs every Tuesday on the popular streaming service.

