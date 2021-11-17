It's been more than seven years since we last hooked up with Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby, Neil Patrick Harris' Barney Stinson, and Cobie Smulders' Robin Scherbatsky. And while it doesn't look like we're gonna spend any time with those guys - there's certainly not a suited-and-booted Barney in sight — How I Met Your Father, the hotly anticipated spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, has been confirmed for a January 18, 2022 premiere date on Hulu.

A short video shared by Hulu gives us a quick look at the new show's ensemble, as they collectively build up some hype - "waaaaait for it!" - for the date reveal, followed by an animated logo. It's a little too early to feel nostalgic for the classic show, but it's certainly nice to see the new logo design keeping to the original standard.

The show is set to star Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, some of whom pop up in the video. Recurring stars are set to include Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck.

Here's a quick synopsis:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Image via Paramount+

REVEALED: 'How I Met Your Father' Cast Revealed in First-Look Image

Duff could be seen up until June this year in TV Land and Paramount+'s Younger, which was the longest-running series in TV Land's history. Duff played Kelsey Peters, a 26-year-old book editor at Empirical Press who was friends with Sutton Foster's Liza Miller, Younger's main protagonist.

"I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," the actor said when her casting was revealed in April. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter [Bays] and Craig [Thomas] would trust me with the sequel of their baby. [...] I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!"

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer. How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television.

How I Met Your Father will premiere January 18, 2022 on Hulu. Check out the cast's announcement video below:

