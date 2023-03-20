If you are a big How I Met Your Mother fan, but don’t have a Hulu subscription, you are getting a new opportunity to watch its spin-off! How I Met Your Father will be airing its first season on Freeform according to a report from Variety. This will be the first time the series is available to audiences outside the streaming platform!

How I Met Your Father is currently in the midst of airing its 20-episode second season. But there is now a new way to watch the first season. The series will air linearly on Freeform starting on Tuesday, April 25. That first night will see the cable premiere of the first two episodes, “Pilot” and “Fomo,” which will air back to back at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET, respectively. Each following week, Freeform will air the next two episodes in the season, ultimately culminating with the airing of the Season 1 finale on May 23.

How I Met Your Father is the spin-off to the hugely successful CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The series stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, a young woman in New York City looking for love while in the middle of the hilarious exploits of her friends. Just like with How I Met Your Mother, the series is framed as future Sophie (Kim Cattrall) telling the story to her future child. The series features sets, gags, and even characters the fans of the original will love to see on their screens again while telling a brand-new story.

Have Other Streaming Series Aired On Cable?

How I Met Your Father is not the first streaming series to get this treatment. Previously, HBOMax has aired its original series Titans and Love Life on TNT and TBS respectively. HBO also re-edited episodes of Silicon Valley and True Blood so they could be rebroadcast on basic cable. Disney+ has also made a habit of airing a few episodes of shows like The Mandalorian and Andor on ABC, FX, and Freeform to entice audiences to the streamer to watch the rest. Time will tell if this strategy will work with How I Met Your Father.

Alongside Duff and Cattrall, How I Met Your Father stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran with a recurring cast that includes Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck. The series was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The pair also serve as executive producers with Pamela Fryman, Adam Londy, and How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Duff also serves as a producer.

Below, check out Collider's interview with three of the stars and the full schedule of How I Met Your Father on Freeform: