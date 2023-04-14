The search for Hilary Duff’s father on How I Met Your Father has been narrowed down. In a new trailer for the second half of Season 2 shared to Twitter, showrunners have hinted Sophie’s father may be portrayed by either an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D or Scrubs actor.

A new trailer for the May 23 return of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father has revealed that Sophie’s (Duff) father could be a familiar face. “The search for my father has been narrowed down to three potential dads,” Sophie says in the trailer as she holds up a manila folder. Two of the three candidates are immediately revealed to include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Florida Man actor Clark Gregg and Scrubs and Young Sheldon actor Travis Schuldt. In the trailer, Gregg appears to be working in a hotdog restaurant, Tuck’s of Staten Island, wearing a bright yellow apron, whilst Schuldt appears almost pirate-esque in a puffy white shirt and a bandana tied over his forehead.

The trailer has indicated that the major plot point driving Season 2 will be Sophie’s quest to find her father. Whilst the series, a spin-off of How I Met Your Mother which starred Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, and Jason Segel, is primarily set to explain how Sophie met her son’s father, the new season will also see Sophie try to find out who her own father is. “Do you see what’s happening here? This is a Mamma Mia,” Sid (Suraj Sharma) says in the trailer, hinting to fans that many adventures similar to the hit 2008 film starring Amanda Seyfried await Sophie and the gang. Sophie won’t be alone in her quest this season, with both Barney (Harris) and Jesse (Chris Lowell) promising to help her. “If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that I love a weird challenge,” Barney says at the trailer’s beginning, reiterating the new season will involve plenty of laughs with such a serious journey.

What is 'How I Met Your Father' about?

How I Met Your Father first premiered in January last year on Hulu. The series, which is initially set in 2050 with flashbacks to the present time, focuses on the events leading up to Sophie Tompkins (the older version of whom is played by Kim Cattrall) meeting her son’s father in a similar set-up to its predecessor, How I Met Your Mother. The series was immediately renewed in February 2022 for a second season, which premiered in January. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series stars Duff, Cattrall, Lowell, Sharma, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley, and Francia Raisa.

How I Met Your Father is currently streaming on Hulu. Check out the official trailer for How I Met Your Father Season 2 below: