The first look into Season 2 of How I Met Your Father has been revealed. An image, showing Sophie Tompkins (Hilary Duff) on the phone, was recently released, promising to reveal what’s in store for her career this season. The new image comes from TV Line and shows Sophie sitting in an inflatable pool used for at-home water births and looking quite surprised as she clutches her phone to her ear. Viewers are drawn in by the way her face and hair are both soaking wet, alluding to the idea she is not having a good time. The image comes from the new season’s first episode, titled "Midwife Crisis." The episode, which will air on January 31, will see the aspiring photographer awaiting an important phone call from her idol Naomi Reisberg's (Tessa Auberjonois) gallery. It is speculated that this may be the phone call where she will learn if her first portrait has been sold.

The previous season’s finale showed Sophie’s struggle as an artist and the resulting chemistry formed with fellow artist, Jesse (Chris Lowell). Season 1, Episode 8 saw Sophie finally get the opportunity she hoped for when Naomi, agreed to showcase her work in her gallery. The opportunity also provided new stress, with Sophie pawing through thousands of her photographs and lamenting about which one was the perfect fit. Meanwhile, her confidence was boosted by Jesse, and in a candid moment when he works on his car, she finds her perfect shot for the gallery.

The image comes after it was announced that the second season of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series would be returning on Tuesday, January 24. “I’ve been dying to tell you guys when Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres, and they’re finally letting me! Season 2 premieres on January 24th on Hulu. Let’s go!” Duff wrote on social media.

How I Met Your Father picks up several years after the end of How I Met Your Mother, and an older version of Sophie, played by Kim Catrall, narrates the story which focuses on a new friendship group and, as the title suggests, how she met her son’s father. The series premiered in January, starring Duff, Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, with Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck appearing in recurring roles. Cobie Smulders also reprised her role as Robin Scherbatsky in the first season, among others, such as Kyle MacLachlan as George van Smoot/ The Captain. How I Met Your Father is executive-produced by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas (who created the original series), Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff also serves as producer, with Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serving as writers.

How I Met Your Father is currently streaming on Hulu. Check out the official trailer below: