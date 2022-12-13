Hulu’s original series How I Met Your Father is officially returning for its second season on Tuesday, January 24. Hulu announced that new episodes of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff will air weekly starting January 24, and the season will consist of 20 episodes total. Star Hilary Duff also announced the new season on social media, saying, “I’ve been dying to tell you guys when Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres, and they’re finally letting me! Season 2 premieres on January 24th on Hulu. Let’s go!”

How I Met Your Father is an offshoot of the long-running hit show How I Met Your Mother. It picks up eight years after the events of How I Met Your Mother finale, and follows a new group of friends that consist of Sophie (Duff), Jesse (Chris Lowell), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Valentina (Francia Raise), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma). The story takes place in 2050, as 58-year-old Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her son how she met his father back in 2022. The story catapults the audience into the present day, as Sophie and her group of friends tries to navigate the joys and horrors of online dating while also trying to figure out who they are and what they want out of life.

How I Met Your Father Season 1 premiered on Hulu on January 18 and features appearances by How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders, as she reprized her role as Robin Scherbatsky. It also features guest stars Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Bell Bundy, and Joe Nieves. Season 2 will also feature recurring stars Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Ranking Every 'How I Met Your Mother' Christmas Episode, According to IMDb

How I Met Your Mother is an American sitcom that was created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for CBS. The first season of How I Met Your Mother aired on September 19, 2005 and follows main character Ted Mosby and his group of friends. In 2030, Ted recounts to his son and daughter the events that occurred from 2005 to 2013 that led him to meet their mother. How I Met Your Mother ended in 2014 with a total of 208 episodes, and starred Smulders, Josh Radnor, Bob Saget, Alyson Hannigan, Jason Segel, and Neil Patrick Harris.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Attacker and Elizabeth Berger, and is executive produced by Attacker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Hilary Duff is also serving as a producer for Season 2. Checkout the official trailer for the show below: