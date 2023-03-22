The How I Met Your Father mid-season finale is right around the corner, with a double-bill streaming via Hulu on Tuesday, March 28 and the streamer has announced when the show will pick up the remainder of its 20-episode run. Following the two-episode mid-season finale on Tuesday, How I Met Your Father will return on May 23, with weekly episodes every Tuesday through the two-episode season finale on July 11. To mark the show's mid-season break, a popular face is making a sensational return to the original spin-off series, Barney Stinson.

First appearing in the closing segments of the season two premiere as the unfortunate victim of a fender bender with show lead Hilary Duff's Sophie, Neil Patrick Harris is once again reprising his role of Barney Stinson, for which he received wide acclaim. Harris became a household name for his portrayal as the womanizing, bro-code-scribing, Barney during the nine-season run of How I Met Your Mother, picking up four Emmy nominations along the way. Harris is the second of the core cast from the original CBS sitcom to appear in Hulu's How I Met Your Father, as Cobie Smulders’ Robin was seen in season one.

How I Met Your Father follows a similar premise to the show it spawned from. In the near future, Sophie, in this instance portrayed by Kim Cattrall, is telling her son the story of how she met his father, with the majority of the show set in the present day, with Duff as mid-thirties Sophie navigating life and relationships with her core group of friends. Joining Duff in the cast are the likes of Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma. Given how Harris' cameo in the season 2 premiere was prefixed by Sophie of the future telling her son how she hit 'rock bottom,' there could be interesting implications surrounding Barney Stinson's return in the mid-season finale.

Who Is In the Creative Team Behind How I Met Your Father Season 2?

A 20th Television production, the original spin-off series How I Met Your Father streaming on Hulu comes from the hearts and minds of co-creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The Executive Producing team includes Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pamela Fryman, Adam Londy, and Suzy Mamann Greenberg. Duff also serves as a producer on the series.

The How I Met Your Father midseason finale airs on March 28 check out the Season 2 trailer down below.