Big news, How I Met Your Father fans: Hulu has just renewed the popular comedy series for a second season. The first season debuted on January 18 and stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, the narrator, and protagonist who tells her son the story of how she met his father.

The series is loosely based on the massively successful series How I Met Your Mother, which had a similar setup, following Ted Mosby as he looked for true love, as told by his older self to his two teenage children. Sophie's story, like Ted's, takes place in the present day, with Sophie's story beginning in 2022. The series follows Sophie and her tight-knit group of friends as they navigate the complicated and often humorous world of dating, this time complicated by dating apps and the barbed world of hook-up culture.

Besides Duff, who started her career as the iconic Lizzie McGuire, the series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran. How I Met Your Father, like its predecessor, takes an ensemble approach to storytelling, with each character developing throughout the series. HIMYF has already had several callbacks to HIMYM, with Jesse Walker, played by Lowell, living in the old apartment that belonged to Ted, Marshall, and Lily in the original series. Kim Cattrall, who recently made waves by not participating in the Sex and the City follow-up And Just Like That, is also featured as the future version of Sophie, recounting her past struggles in life and love to her son.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Creators of the original series Carter Bays and Craig Thomas serve as executive producers. In 2014, the two were involved in a pilot with a similar premise to How I Met Your Father; however, the series did not move forward after that initial pilot was filmed. How I Met Your Father is also executive produced by Aptaker, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff also serves as a producer. How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television.

The first season of How I Met Your Father is still in the middle of its first season, with the season finale expected to be available to stream on Hulu on March 15. The second season will consist of 20 episodes, although no release date has been announced yet.

