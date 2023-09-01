The Big Picture How I Met Your Father, the Hulu series starring Hilary Duff, is sadly coming to an end, leaving fans wondering who Sophie ended up with.

The Season 2 finale now serves as the series finale, leaving unanswered questions about the relationships of the characters and their future.

The cancellation of the show is unfortunate because it provided a cute way to acknowledge How I Met Your Mother while giving Sophie her own journey and unique storyline.

How I Met Your Father , the Hulu series starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, a 30-something living in New York City telling her future sone the story of how she met his father is coming to an end. The spin-off series of the hit show How I Met Your Mother also starred Kim Cattrall as Sophie's older self. With the series ending, we will never know who Sophie ended up with, with the Season 2 finale now serving as the series finale as well.

When the second season ended, we learned that Valentina (Francia Raisa) and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) eventually have a son together, even though they broke up in Season 1 because they were fighting about kids. We also saw Sophie and Jesse (Chris Lowell) getting together once more. It set up a future where Sid (Suraj Sharma) had his relationship ending, and we still don't know where Ellen (Tien Tran) is in her life and unfortunately that's where the show is seemingly going to end.

How I Met Your Father was a cute return to the show that many connected to with Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) until the finale divided fans of the series. We saw some favorites from How I Met Your Mother cross over into the new series (mainly Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris) but we never had the chance to see a full reunion on the show. It is unfortunate because How I Met Your Father was an exceptionally cute way to acknowledge the brilliance of How I Met Your Mother while being its own show and the cancelation comes at a time when we still don't have answers and now most likely never will.

Image via Hulu

It's sad, especially given how fun the series was. This is a sad moment for fans of the show because it had really found a voice outside what How I met Your Mother had done and was giving Sophie her own journey within the same kind of format. For that to be cut short before many of us have answers to what is happening with this new crew just hurts.