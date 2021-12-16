The first trailer for Hulu's How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall, has been released. The trailer introduces viewers to Sophie (Duff) as she navigates the messy ups and downs of dating in the modern world with the help of her close-knit group of friends. Much like the parent TV show, How I Met Your Mother, viewers will follow this new group of friends as they explore life and love.

The trailer also gives a quick glimpse at Cattrall, who plays the future Sophie and the narrator of the show. This already sets the show apart from How I Met Your Mother, where Bob Saget played the narrator and the older version of lead character Ted in the show, but never made an onscreen appearance.

Besides Duff and Cattrall, other cast members on How I Met Your Father include Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. Additionally, Josh Peck, Ashley Reyes, and Daniel Augustin have been tapped in recurring roles.

HIMYF is the third attempt at a How I Met Your Mother sequel. The first attempt – How I Met Your Dad – was announced in 2013 and was set to star Greta Gerwig and was to be narrated by Meg Ryan. However, CBS passed on picking up the show when the show’s creators chose not to reshoot the pilot after the network pointed out elements that were said to not work. The second attempt – How I Met Your Father – was announced in 2014 with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger being tapped to rewrite the previous spin-off’s pilot. However, the show was placed on the backburner after both Aptaker and Berger were promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners (alongside Dan Fogelman) on This is Us. In 2017, the third and current attempt was announced.

How I Met Your Father is written by Aptaker and Berger, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Additionally, Duff will serve as a producer on the show.

How I Met Your Father will premiere with a 10-episode first season exclusively on Hulu on January 18, 2022. Watch the trailer for the highly anticipated show below.

