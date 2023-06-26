With Hilary Duff in the leading role, How I Met Your Father was already nostalgic for millennials who grew up watching her Disney series Lizzie McGuire and soaking up every last bit of pop music genius from her short but sweet music career. But, the folks backing the How I Met Your Mother spin-off are taking it a step further and bringing in two more ‘90s and early 2000s icons. In a recent clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Duff’s Sophie Tompkins lives every millennial’s dream when she meets *NSYNC members Lance Bass and Joey Fatone.

The preview sees Sophie and Valentina (Francia Raisa) filling out some paperwork at a bank when fate intervenes, bringing them face-to-face with the iconic singers. Layering on dream after dream, not only do the ex-boy band members serenade the friends with a quick tune, but they also invite them to a party at “the old bologna factory.” Unfortunately for the gals, they’re in the middle of a cell phone-free week, and with no idea of where the event is located, they may miss out on the party of a lifetime. In an extreme situation like this one, we’d say ditching the cell-less agreement is more than fair.

No strangers to the world of television and film, Bass and Fatone have had their fair share of featured appearances since the days of singing alongside the other three members of the Grammy Award-winning group. Most notably, the duo appeared in the 2001 rom-com, On The Line alongside Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage). Bass has also appeared in a cameo capacity in titles including Zoolander, Cursed, and Tropic Thunder as well as been spotted several times on Bravo’s hit reality series Vanderpump Rules. Aside from On The Line, Fatone’s most recognizable role has been in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise.

What’s How I Met Your Father About?

Now in its second season, the Hulu production acts as a spin-off of the long-running series How I Met Your Mother. An entirely new group of friends with no ties to the original cast (save for a familiar apartment and a handful of cameos) are navigating life, work, and relationships in New York City. Along with Duff and Raisa, the series also stars Christopher Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley, and Kim Cattrall as the narrator.

Check out the meet-cute between Sophie, Valentina, and the *NSYNC members in the clip below and see how things shake out when the episode, “Out of Sync,” hits Hulu on June 27.