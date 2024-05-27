Although its legacy has been tied to its regressive series finale, How I Met Your Mother was a phenomenal sitcom. Its present-day plot line was great in of itself, with hilarious running gags and friend group rules and traditions, as well as epic romances. However, what really made the show, so fantastic was how it moved through time, with Future Ted's narrations.

The episodes of the show with the most acclaim are those that were tied to these strange and wonderful traditions, like the slap bets, the playbook, the ducky tie, and the game nights. Additionally, some of the romantic plot lines, as well as the episodes about Marshall's dad's death, were really well-written and praised accordingly. However, there are many overlooked episodes of the show as well. These are the 10 most underrated episodes of How I Met Your Mother.

10 "Trilogy Time"

Season 7, Episode 20

Season 7, Episode 20, "Trilogy Time", showed a long-standing tradition between Ted and Marshall, and eventually, Barney. Starting from when Ted and Marshall were in college, they watched the Star Wars trilogy every three years, and envisioned what their lives would look like in three years' time. This was a silly episode that jumped through time with flashbacks and fantasy scenarios, but it also dealt with the characters' personal struggles well.

It showed a flashback of Marshall being miserable and grieving during his breakup with Lily after Season 1. It also showed Barney in the present realizing that he needs to make compromises in his relationship with Quinn. Additionally, Ted lost hope after so long that he would find someone, ending with a sweet flash-forward of Ted bringing a baby Penny with him for the next one in three years.

9 "Home Wreckers"

Season 5, Episode 20

In Season 5, Episode 20, "Homewreckers," Ted attended the wedding of his mother and her longtime partner Clint, with the rest of the group as his plus-four. Seeing his mother get married again made Ted question how he was not where he wanted to be at yet in his life, and he impulsively bought a house in Westchester. Additionally, Barney was surprisingly moved by the strange love song that Clint wrote for his wife, but he pretended that Robin cried instead.

This episode was very moving, due to the fact that Ted bought his future family's house. There was that lovely scene at the end where "Our House" by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young played as the wreckage transformed into what the house became with his kids in it. There was also the silly "Drunk or Kid" game, and the hilarious wedding, complete with Clint's song. This is a classic episode, and it had a long-lasting impact on the show.

8 "The Goat"

Season 3, Episode 17

One of the best parts of How I Met Your Mother was when it made use of its narrative device. In Season 3, Episode 17, "The Goat," Ted mixed up two of his birthdays by telling the story of the goat, even though it actually did not happen for another year. The result was a very interesting story with hints into the future, and a silly and aggressive scene of Ted being attacked by the goat.

Meanwhile, Barney and Robin had just slept together, kicking off what would later become the show's central love triangle. The drama of this story line was fantastic, with Barney trying to hide it from Ted, and Robin confessing it to him anyway. What really made it interesting was how hurt Ted felt towards Barney, because he had always thought of himself as a line that Barney would not cross. This episode had a great balance between humor and plot.

7 "The Wedding Bride"

Season 5, Episode 23

When Stella Zinman left Ted at the altar in Season 4, How I Met Your Mother never forgot it. The results were hilarious jokes and plays based on the incident, as well as a favor from Tony that led to Ted teaching at Tracy's school. One other result occurred in Season 5, Episode 23, "The Wedding Bride." Ted started to worry about baggage in dating as he started dating a woman named Royce, then he was startled to find that the new rom-com they went to see was a movie that Tony had written about himself, Stella, and Ted.

This episode was absolutely hilarious, due to the movie within the show. It was so much fun to see a fictionalized version of Ted's breakup, and to see which elements Tony had exaggerated, and how the audience responded to it. Additionally, The Wedding Bride was so popular that all the friends went to see it and loved it, while trying to hide it from poor Ted. It was a funny and silly episode, but it also helped Ted's development in getting past being left at the altar.

6 "Say Cheese"

Season 5, Episode 18

Some of How I Met Your Mother's best episodes were its smaller scale episodes, where the group dealt with tensions and fights among them. In the bottle episode, Season 5, Episode 18, "Say Cheese," Ted brought a new girlfriend to Lily's birthday party. This caused anger from Lily about all the past women whom Ted had brought into their pictures that had not lasted, and then from Marshall when Ted's date got Lily's name wrong on the cake.

Additionally, Barney could not take a bad photo, and Robin desperately and hilariously tried to break this streak. This episode was great for the intimacy of the group, and the tension and silliness it brought when they were all together like this. Additionally, the flash-forward was very funny, and it made good use of the show's structure.

5 "Milk"

Season 1, Episode 21

Season 1, Episode 21, "Milk" planted the first real seeds of Lily calling off her engagement with Marshall, in what would become a massive plot line for the show. This episode did a great job of introducing the opportunity for Lily to do a fellowship in San Fransisco, and how she felt torn between her art and Marshall. It also had great moments of Ted and Lily's friendship, in showing how they really understand each other, even when they are angry with one another.

"Here's the thing about mistakes: sometimes, even when you know something's a mistake, you gotta make it anyway." There were silly moments like Barney's ultimate play, and Barney and Marshall playing pranks at work together. This episode was really great for the emotional beats of Ted giving up a perfect match for Robin, and Lily risking her relationship for an artistic opportunity.

4 "No Pressure"

Season 7, Episode 17

Although Ted and Robin were terribly mismatched as a romantic pairing, some of How I Met Your Mother's best episodes came out of the drama and angst of their relationship. In Season 7, Episode 17, "No Pressure," Ted tried to make things work again with Robin, only to finally, once and for all, hear that she did not love him, and really accept it (at least for now). This was a huge moment of necessary growth for Ted, as he could not be ready to meet Tracy while still leaving the door open for Robin.

Additionally, it was revealed that Marshall and Lily had been placing bets on their friends' lives for years, which was absolutely hilarious, but also sad, especially for Ted. This episode was crucial for the plot, with Marshall telling Robin to move out so that Ted could move on, and Ted and Barney finally having a serious talk about how Robin broke Barney's heart by choosing Kevin.

3 "The Front Porch"

Season 4, Episode 17

Season 4, Episode 17, "The Front Porch" is extremely close to being a bottle episode. It put all the main characters except for Robin together in Marshall and Lily's apartment, agreeing to stay up to watch Robin's show, as they always slept through it. It was funny and silly having the characters awake in the middle of the night, and Marshall introducing Barney to nightgowns. The big twist was that Ted learned that Lily broke him and Karen, and that she had been interfering in his relationships for years.

This was a great episode for the tension and the goofy aspects, as it really worked to put them all together for Robin's show, and to have that big reveal about Lily. The fight between Ted and Lily meant that they missed the wildest night yet of Robin's show, with her saving a life and delivering a baby, even though they were awake. It also introduced the sweet and funny front porch test with the hypothetical flash-forwards.

2 'Oh, Honey'

Season 6, Episode 15

How I Met Your Mother was great at playing around with structure, as it did in Season 6, Episode 15, "Oh, Honey." Marshall was still in Minnesota helping out his family after his dad's funeral, so the episode was framed with a phone call where Robin filled him in on everything that had been happening. Throughout the episode, Robin tells the story of Zoey setting up Ted with her cousin, and eventually Zoey leaving the Captain.

The continuation of the miscommunication between Ted and Zoey, and then them getting together, was great. Although the relationship was not meant to last, it was important for Ted to be with someone who challenged him. Additionally, the structure was fun, as was the involvement of all the friends and even Ted's neighbor in getting them together. Zoey's cousin "Honey" was also a funny character.

1 "Drumroll, Please"

Season 1, Episode 13

Ted's greatest love interest other than Tracy was Victoria, and her introduction episode was just phenomenal. In Season 1, Episode 13, "Drumroll, Please," Ted was finally going to get his shot at Robin and Stuart and Claudia's wedding. However, when Robin had to miss out for work, Ted met Victoria. What made this episode so great was how it felt like its own separate thing, which was almost this sweet romantic movie within the show.

Victoria and Ted's plan to have the perfect romance and never see each other again was sweet and ill-fated, and had viewers rooting for them when they reunited and kissed at the end of the episode. Additionally, Marshall's love of the wedding cake was very funny, and Robin realizing her feelings for Ted was an important step.

