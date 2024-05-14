The Big Picture Grab your ducky tie, How I Met Your Mother returns to Netflix in the US on June 3.

The comedy series follows Ted Mosby and his group navigating careers and love in NYC.

The beloved cast has moved on to new projects, from Marvel to Doctor Who.

Bring your best ducky tie and graffiti coat, because Netflix has announced that the entirety of How I Met Your Mother will return to the streamer in the United States on June 3. The story of how Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) met the woman who would eventually become his wife came to a close a decade ago, but that doesn't mean that fans are tired of watching the character's complicated quest to find love. Fate wasn't always kind to Mosby, but luckily for him and audiences around the world, his friends were always there for him.

The main characters of How I Met Your Mother also include Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel), Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), and Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), as the group struggled to improve both their careers and personal relationships in New York City. When the series was nearing its end, Cristin Milioti joined the cast as the titular mystery character, establishing Tracy as the mother of Ted's kids. Unfortunately, Tracy fell ill a few years after their love story began, with Ted looking for Robin once again.

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine seasons, from when Ted met Robin for the first time, until he came back to her in the controversial series finale. After the conclusion of Friends, How I Met Your Mother became one of the most beloved television comedies of its time. The fact that Netflix is bringing the series back to its platform proves many still consider the series a comfort-watch.

Where Is the Gang After 'How I Met Your Mother'?

After How I Met Your Mother came to a close, the main cast continued to appear in exciting stories across film and television. Smulders had a recurring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maria Hill, one of Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) most trusted agents. The character would eventually die in last summer's Secret Invasion, after more than a decade of being a part of that world. Segel recently starred as Paul Westhead in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, and Harris was recently seen as The Toymaker in Doctor Who. Hannigan has dabbled in voice work for the past few years on shows like Fancy Nancy and American Dad and Radnor recently appeared in Hunters and Fleishman Is in Trouble.

