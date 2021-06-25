Pam Fryman, who directed all but 12 episodes of How I Met Your Mother, will be directing and executive producing the pilot episode of Hulu's upcoming How I Met Your Father and serve as executive producer for the series.

Fryman has also won several Emmy Awards and has been nominated for multiple DGA awards. Other shows the director has worked on include Friends, Two and a Half Men, King of Queens, and recently directed episodes of Carol’s Second Act, One Day at a Time, and Call Your Mother. In all, the director has worked on over 500 episodes of television, making her the perfect choice to direct the How I Met Your Father's pilot episode.

Fryman had this to say about joining the upcoming series:

“My only complaint about my time on HIMYM was that it came to an end - I’m so excited to be stepping back into this world I love so much with Carter and Craig. And I’ve been a fan of Isaac, Elizabeth and Hilary from afar - and am thrilled to now get a front row seat to their talent. I feel so lucky to be a part of this.”

How I Met Your Father will be a 10-episode series for Hulu, which will follow Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, telling her son the story of how she met his father. Throwing back to 2021, Sophie and her tight-knit group of friends will be figuring out who they are, what they want in life, and who they want to be with. The series is being written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who both worked on This Is Us and wrote the screenplay for Love, Simon.

Aptaker and Berger also showed excitement towards Fryman joining the series, saying,

“We’d heard so many wonderful things about Pam Fryman over the years without ever crossing paths that we started to wonder if she was real. Turns out, not only is she real, she’s just as tremendously talented and kind as everyone says. We feel so lucky to have Pam onboard and can’t wait to bring HOW I MET YOUR FATHER to life together.”

With Duff leading the series, and Chris Lowell being recently cast as the character Jesse, it seems the How I Met Your Mother spinoff is gaining more traction. While it's not clear when we'll see How I Met Your Father, the show has received a straight-to-series order for Hulu in the near future.

