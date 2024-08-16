How I Met Your Mother remains a very memorable sitcom, primarily for its unique storytelling structure. This structure showed Ted Mosby narrating the events of the show to his kids from the future, which allowed the show to jump around within its timeline. While telling the story in the present, it continued to show bits of scenes from the future, to allow fans to piece the story together.

How I Met Your Mother was a very clever show, both in its sharp jokes, and in its storytelling from the future. The show also has some really great quotes, primarily due to Ted's insightful narration from much later on. It also had some really fantastic quotes from the characters in the present day. These are the 10 best How I Met Your Mother quotes, ranked.

10 "I know that you are tired of waiting, and you may have to wait a little while more, but she's on her way, Ted."

Stella Zinman (Season 4, Episode 23)

Ted Mosby's journey throughout How I Met Your Mother was about going through certain experiences and becoming the person he needed to be, so that he could be ready when he finally met Tracy. One of those experiences included meeting and falling in love with Stella Zinman, and even almost marrying her. Being left at the altar by Stella became a defining experience for Ted.

When Ted ran into Stella months later, it was rocky at first, but they ended up having a heart-to-heart, where she gave him a really great piece of advice. Ted had moments throughout the show where he was in a rush to meet his person and was so desperate to settle down. However, Stella's insight was a great reminder for Ted to be patient.

9 "I could not stop loving her any more than I could stop breathing."

Barney Stinson (Season 8, Episode 6)

Barney and Robin's romance was a surprising yet absolutely integral part of How I Met Your Mother, especially in its later seasons. In his plan to propose to Robin, Barney came up with a bunch of steps in the play, one of which was to admit his feelings. This happened in the guise of Barney pretending that he was pretending to be in love with Robin, to help her break up with Nick.

The whole speech is particularly beautiful, even though Barney was pretending like it meant nothing to him at the time. It was monumental for Barney's character development to see him process and confess his feelings in such a vulnerable manner. The speech itself was very romantic, especially for what it meant for Barney and for his relationship with Robin.

8 "That's the thing about stupid decisions: we all make them, but time is funny and sometimes a little magical."

Ted Mosby (Season 5, Episode 20)

Ted was always desperate to meet the one and settle down, and sometimes that led to him trying to skip steps in this process. When Ted's mother got married to her second husband, Clint, Ted spiraled and bought a house. The house was all the way in Westchester and was in really rough shape, but Ted was determined to work on it and make it into his future home.

The ending speech in that episode was really beautiful, as Ted admitted that it was not the best decision. However, then he went on to describe how this rash decision turned into something beautiful. Ted's voice-over played along to the tune of "Our House" by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, as the house transformed into the future house with his kids sitting there.

7 "Whatever you do in this life, it's not legendary unless your friends are there to see it."

Barney Stinson (Season 9, Episode 17)

Barney Stinson was always a character who liked to go big. From his playbook to his suits, he had this obsession with making every moment legendary (even though not all of these HIMYM moments have aged well). Barney had some amazing character development throughout How I Met Your Mother, as he learned to be vulnerable and open again. A lot of this development was through his relationship with Robin.

On the night before his wedding to Robin, a very drunk Barney ended up teaching two much younger guys how to live, complete with a makeshift playbook at the end of the night. Upon saying goodbye to them, Barney gave them a very important piece of advice: "Whatever you do in this life, it's not legendary unless your friends are there to see it." This was an important thing for Barney to realize, and it made for a great quote.

6 "Love is totally nonsensical, but we have to keep doing it, or else we're lost and love is dead and humanity should just pack it in."

Ted Mosby (Season 9, Episode 22)

In spite of every broken heart and bad breakup, Ted managed to remain a hopeless romantic for the most part. A big body blow for Ted was watching Barney and Robin get engaged, and having to be the supportive best friend at their wedding, despite still being in love with Robin. It was this weekend away at their wedding that finally allowed Ted to let go of Robin once and for all.

However, before she is set to marry Barney, Robin gets cold feet and selfishly asks Ted to run away with her. In a huge moment of growth, Ted denied Robin, even though this was everything that he had dreamed about. Ted proved that he had finally let go of Robin, and then he gave a beautiful speech that proved that he still believed in love, in spite of everything.

5 "Kids, you can't cling to the past, because no matter how tightly you hold on, it's already gone."

Ted Mosby (Season 8, Episode 23)

At the end of Season 8 of How I Met Your Mother, it was clear that the show was nearing its end. Lily and Marshall were moving to Rome for a year, Barney and Robin were getting married, and a distraught Ted was preparing for a fresh start in Chicago. This led to Ted initially clinging on extra tightly, by leaving an important job interview to be there for Robin, and trying to convince Marshall and Lily to bring an old beanbag with them to Rome.

Finally, at the end of "Something Old," Ted had a moment of clarity and let go of the beanbag. In a flash-forward voiceover, older Ted reflected on this, telling his kids what he had learned. "Kids, you can't cling to the past. Because no matter how tightly you hold on, it's already gone." This was a very important lesson for Ted to learn in HIMYM because he was always trying to recreate the past.

4 "When you find someone you want to keep around, you do something about it."

Ted Mosby (Season 9, Episode 21)

The final season of How I Met Your Mother was the show's weakest installment, taking place over the course of one weekend when Barney and Robin got married. The highlight of the season was clips of scenes throughout Ted and Tracy's relationship. In "Gary Blauman," Ted reflected on Gary Blauman showing up to the wedding, and the group changing their minds and wanting him to stay.

That story was interspersed with scenes from Ted and Tracy's first date. At the end of the episode, Ted told his kids in a voice-over, "You will be shocked, Kids, when you discover how easy it is in life to part ways with people forever. That's why, when you find someone you want to keep around, you do something about it." This was shown over scenes of them inviting Gary to stay, and Tracy stopping Ted before he left.

3 "Look, you can't design your life like a building, [...] you just have to live it, and it'll design itself."

Lily Aldrin (Season 4, Episode 24)

A particularly crucial episode of How I Met Your Mother was the Season 4 finale, "The Leap." In this episode, Ted turned 31 while debating accepting a job opportunity from Tony. Meanwhile, Robin and Barney teetered back and forth between getting together, and Marshall considered taking the leap to the other building. The theme of the episode was taking risks for growth.

Ted was reluctant to take a break from pursuing architecture and to become a professor. This led Lily to give him a great piece of advice, where she told him that life does not work like architecture. "Look, you can't design your life like a building. It doesn't work that way. You just have to live it, and it'll design itself." This was what Ted needed to hear to take the job, and this job is what later led to him meeting Tracy.

2 "Kids, you may think your only choices are to swallow your anger or throw it in someone's face, but there's a third option: you can just let it go."

Ted Mosby (Season 4, Episode 6)

Getting left at the altar by Stella in How I Met Your Mother Season 4 was a truly defining moment for Ted, and it became fundamental to his character arc. Initially, Ted had a very hard time with this, despite pretending otherwise. His facade fell apart a little while after the wedding, when the group all went out to dinner and unexpectedly ran into Stella.

Ted was very angry and wanted to confront Stella, but this fell apart when he saw her with Tony and their daughter as a family. Ted then gave really great advice in a voiceover, describing how instead of holding anger in or throwing it in someone's face, the best way to move on from anger is to let it go. This is a very important life lesson, and it also reflects Ted's growth.

1 "If you have to think about it, you have not felt it."

Klaus (Season 8, Episode 1)

Only on a show like How I Met Your Mother can the best quote of the series come from a character who was barely even in the show. When Victoria left her fiancé, Klaus, at the altar for Ted, Ted saw him at the Farhampton train station and asked why he left her. The full quote is truly beautiful, as Klaus described to Ted the word for what he was looking for, and explained that Victoria was almost it.

Klaus then told Ted what "lebenslanger schicksalschatz" was, what it would feel like, and how when someone found it, they would know without any doubts or hesitation. It is a beautiful quote that encapsulates Ted's journey in looking for love. Ted found many almosts in the show, from Victoria to Robin. However, Tracy was the only right one for him, even if the show's ending did not reflect that.

