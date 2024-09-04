CBS’ How I Met Your Mother is a decade in the rearview mirror, but one star of the series has an idea of how to bring it back. Speaking with People Magazine, Alyson Hannigan expanded on an idea that would function as a spin-off and a return to form for the series. After a successful run of nine seasons, the hit comedy didn’t stick the landing. The finale is one of the most divisive in pop culture, and the one spin-off, How I Met Your Father, didn’t make it past Season 2. The original series was unequivocally lightning in a bottle, and Hannigan has plans about how to recapture it. The main ingredient to this secret sauce would be shining a spotlight on Marshall, played by Jason Segel in the original iteration of the series. Husband to Hannigan’s character Lily, Marshall could instead tell the kids how Ted (Josh Radnor) met their mother, Tracy (Cristin Milioti), and the key differences in the story.

"It's like, ‘No, no, no, no kids. That's not how it happened,'” Hannigan explained to the outlet. “And then it starts out with, ‘We were a lot older, first of all ...’ and then we can just do the show again." Whether this is a serious consideration or not may be up for debate. But what isn’t are the many ways a new series could revitalize a beloved sitcom of the past and give fans catharsis closer to the alternate ending.

‘HIMYM’ Spin-Off Could Right the Wrongs of the Original Series

Fans may not want to watch another nine seasons of the same story, just told from a different perspective, but it could work as a special event. Especially if this spin-off idea uses Marshall’s perspective to respect characters who needed it most — namely the mother. Admittedly, the series was called How I Met Your Mother, so the concept wouldn’t allow Tracy to come in too early. And yet, despite being the titular character of the series, she was shown utter disrespect in the final season.

After so much build-up to meeting this important person, Tracy gets written off in Ted’s story fairly quickly, dying from illness. This ending gives him the freedom to finally date Robin (Cobie Smulders), who he already had a chance with at the start of the show. The finale paints the idea that Robin was the true love of his life and not the woman who was the entire point of the series. Milioti deserved a better character, and fans deserved a better ending. While Marshall’s testimony could not rewrite history, he could give Tracy more screen time and not fixate so much on Robin. Of course, this is a pipe dream, but a pipe dream that may appeal to many heartbroken fans. Whether or not this comes to pass, viewers can still revisit How I Met Your Mother, streaming on Netflix.

