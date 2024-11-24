Cobie Smulders has become a huge name since her days as Robin Scherbatsky in the legen-wait for it...-dary sitcom How I Met Your Mother, but as is the world today, even when a show has wrapped up, fans still want more no matter how much time has passed. During an exclusive conversation with Collider's Tania Hussain, Smulders hinted at her openness to revisiting the beloved How I Met Your Mother universe. While promoting her episode of the Fox anthology series Accused, Smulders shared her thoughts on Alyson Hannigan's recent idea for a HIMYM spin-off.

Recently, Hannigan, who played Lily Aldrin in the series, suggested that they retell the story of how Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby met the mother of his kids, in a Rashomon-style narrative device. Smulders didn’t hesitate to express her willingness to return. She told Collider:

"Always, anytime. I was lucky enough to do one episode of How I Met Your Father. So I feel like…we did it? I love those people, so to be back in a scene with any of them I would do. But there’s nothing yet. That I’m in!"

Smulders’ cameo on How I Met Your Father was a nostalgic moment for fans, but it left many wondering if a larger reunion or continuation of the original show could be on the horizon. While there’s no news of a new project, Smulders’ openness keeps the possibility alive, which is always good news.

What Was 'How I Met Your Mother' About?

How I Met Your Mother was a sitcom centered on Ted Mosby (Radnor), a completely hopeless romantic who is filling in his kids with the story of how he met their mother, while using the voice of Bob Saget. Often compared to Friends, the series was primarily set in New York City and followed Ted and his buddies, Lily, Robin, Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel), Ted’s best friend and a big-hearted lawyer and the notorious Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), the charming, suit-wearing womanizer known for his hilarious schemes.

The contentious finale revealed how Ted finally met Tracy McConnell (Cristin Milioti), the titular "Mother," at a train station during Robin and Barney’s wedding weekend. Their love story, spanning years in the narrative, was shown in brief but heartfelt moments, including their engagement, the birth of their children, and their eventual marriage, but in a shocking twist, it was revealed that Tracy had died six years before Ted began telling his children the story. Her death was hinted at in earlier seasons but was only confirmed in the finale. Robin and Barney would go on to get divorced due to Robin’s demanding career and, in the final moments, Ted’s children encouraged him to pursue Robin, believing the story was more about her than their mother.

