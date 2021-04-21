'How I Met Your Father' is being called a sequel series, although no word if the new show will connect to the original sitcom.

A sequel to the Emmy-winning sitcom How I Met Your Mother has just been given a straight-to-series order at Hulu. The series, called How I Met Your Father, will star Hilary Duff as Sophie, a mother telling her young son the story of how she met his dad. Sophie will be navigating life in 2021 with a group of friends, who have yet to be cast, and there’s no word yet on if Duff will also serve as the narrator. Showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will helm the project, taking the reins from HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

“How I Met Your Mother continues to be one of the most innovative and beloved comedies on television,” Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment recently commented. “Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward.” Erwich also had nothing but great things to say about Duff, nothing that she has “passion and infectious energy.” The actress was originally set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in a new Disney+ series, but the project swiftly fell apart. Duff herself pushed for the reboot to move to Hulu so it could be more of an adult show, but things just didn’t work out. It looks like the Younger actress is staying with Disney after all and ended up on Hulu anyway!

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Duff also spoke out about HIMYF, expressing nothing but excitement for the new comedy series:“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie. As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

How I Met Your Father will be written by the aforementioned Aptaker and Berger, with Aptaker, Berger, Bays, and Thomas serving as executive producers. Adam Londy will serve as co-executive producer while Duff will join as a producer as well. As of right now, How I Met Your Father does not have a release date.

KEEP READING: The 40 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Cobra Kai' Season 4, Season 2 of 'The Witcher' and 'You' Season 3 Confirmed to Premiere on Netflix This Year There is some waiting in this dojo.

Read Next