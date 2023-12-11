The Big Picture How I Met Your Mother will be available on Netflix from June 3, 2024, in addition to its availability on Hulu.

The popular sitcom follows the adventures of Ted, Robin, Barney, Marshall, and Lily in New York City over nine seasons.

The controversial ending reveals that the titular character, Tracy, had passed away before Future Ted's narration began, but an alternate ending exists.

After being available for streaming on Hulu for a very long time, How I Met Your Mother is coming to Netflix on June 3, 2024, according to Deadline. The popular sitcom will remain on Hulu, but as Disney prepares for the launch of their combined platform between Hulu and Disney+ next year, the company is licensing some of their titles, giving them the possibility of showing up in other streaming services. Ted's (Josh Radnor) search for the perfect soulmate will now be available to watch on multiple streaming platforms, with one of the most popular sitcoms of the past decade finding a new home for itself.

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine seasons, premiering in 2005 and coming to a close in 2014, when Future Ted (Bob Saget) finally caught up with how he met Tracy (Cristin Milioti). Over the course of 205 episodes, the series followed the adventures of Ted, Robin (Cobie Smulders), Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan), as they had fun as young people living in New York City. Through many twists and turns, the group eventually found stability when it came to their jobs, love lives and hope for the future. Until the controversial ending to the show aired in 2014.

In the final episode of How I Met Your Mother, it was revealed that Tracy, the titular character, had actually passed away many years before Future Ted's narration began due to an unspecified disease. The plot point was controversial among the fan base, with Carter Bays and Craig Thomas releasing an alternate ending for the series in the ninth season's home media release. In the second version, Tracy didn't die, and she was still alive by the time Ted began telling the story to his children.

'How I Met Your Mother's New Streaming Home

How I Met Your Mother had been previously available for streaming on Netflix, before every major studio's parent company decided to launch a streaming service of their own. After staying on Hulu for a few years, the sitcom will return to Netflix once again, with the entire nine seasons being available to watch starting on June 3, 2024. While the series was a part of Hulu's catalog, a spinoff titled How I Met Your Father was produced, with some of the cast members from the original show appearing in small roles. The spinoff starring Hilary Duff ran for two seasons before being canceled earlier this year.