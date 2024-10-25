People love to torture themselves and that means rewatching (or watching for the first time) How I Met Your Mother and realizing that ending is still horrible. The once beloved sitcom brought us so many great seasons and then tarnished its own legacy with a finale that negated the entire show. Maybe don't set yourself up for disaster with your framing device! The issue with the show was that the finale did not match with where the series was by its final season and it left a bad taste in the mouths of fans ever since. Still though, How I Met Your Mother has found streaming success.

The series starred Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, a man who was telling his kids all about how he met their mother (played later on in the show by Cristin Milioti). Ted's friends Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) would often give him advice and they had to deal with Barney's (Neil Patrick Harris) womanizing ways. That is, of course, until he fell in love with Robin (Cobie Smulders). Their friendship all meant the world to fans and it was one of the most beloved shows during its 9 season run.

Currently, the show is in the top 10 trending shows for Disney+. Save yourself, watch literally anything else. It does mean that people all over the world are experiencing How I Met Your Mother and realizing that everything was brilliant until it wasn't. How I Met Your Mother is in the top 10 of roughly 45 countries' Disney+ rankings. That's impressive given the amount of programming that Disney+ has in other countries (for countries outside of the United States, Disney+ hosts a range of Hulu programming and more).

That Ending Still Hurts Though

Image via CBS

While the show ranking isn't that surprising (it is a comfort show to many), it does have us all thinking about that finale again. The ending of a series can make or break it. Seriously. So many people refuse to think fondly on How I Met Your Mother because of what the finale did. Ted Mosby finally found love but she tragically passed away. Through her death, her own children tell their father to go after the one he's loved all along: Robin. Now, Robin at this point was happily with Barney.

It was seemingly set up from the start of the show that Ted and Robin would end up together but fans had moved past that relationship so the jump back to it has now existed in sitcom infamy. If you're willing to go through that pain again, you can revisit the series like everyone else on streaming.

You can watch How I Met Your Mother on Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix.

