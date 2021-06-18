The official trailer for the "feel good apocalyptic comedy" How It Ends has been released. In the trailer, we meet Liza (Zoe Lister-Jones) who is followed around by an imaginary version of her younger self (Cailee Spaeny). Liza is on a journey to an "end of the world party" after the world learns that a cataclysmic meteor strike is about to hit the Earth and wipe out every living thing on the planet. But before Liza can attend the party and shed her mortal coil in style, she ends up going on a hilarious and emotional journey trying to tie up loose ends with friends and family.

Here's the part where we have to take a very deep breath Ace Ventura-style in order to impress you with all of the other amazing actors in this film's star-studded roster: Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Whitney Cummings, Charlie Day, Helen Hunt, Nick Kroll, Colin Hanks, Tawny Newsome, Bobby Lee, Pauly Shore, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lamorne Morris, Bradley Whitford, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Marshall Green, Glenn Howerton, Ayo Edebiri, Sharon Van Etten, Paul W. Downs, Raymond Cham Jr., Angelique Cabral, Rob Huebel, and Paul Scheer. With this trailer, it seems like there's an impressive cameo in pretty much every scene.

Given the impressive ensemble which has gathered together on this project, along with the snappy dialogue in the trailer, it's easy to see why this film was so successful at some of the most popular film festivals in the country. How It Ends will be available for streaming and in select theaters on July 20. Check out the hilarious trailer below.

