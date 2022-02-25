Fredrick James writes about TV and movies for Collider. He is a writer and artist from New Jersey, land of the Sopranos, and currently living in California, land of sunny traffic jams. Since childhood, he's been enamored with the "why" and "how" of film, music and television, scouring credits for familiar names to get excited about and generally wondering how cool things got to be that way. When he isn't leaving food out for his neighborhood's less feral stray cats, he is playing Crusader Kings 3 and missing New York's pizza parlors.