The Last House on the Left is a title that many within the horror fandom are familiar with to this day, even if they have not seen it. While the name Wes Craven is most commonly associated with seminal works like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, it was a low-budget exploitation picture that got his name out there, and started him on the path from teacher to filmmaking legend. In collaboration with Sean S. Cunningham, who would also go on to icon status with Friday the 13th, Craven was tasked with writing and directing a cheap, provocative horror movie that would get people talking. The stars very much aligned in the duo’s favor, with a small but perfectly-formed cast and crew helping them to create a movie that would shock the world, and have a profound effect on the horror genre as we know it today.

Last House on the Left follows Mari Collingwood (Sandra Cassell), the daughter of a physician who is celebrating her 17th birthday by going to the city with her friend Phyllis (Lucy Grantham) for a rock concert. While trying to buy marijuana, they are kidnapped by a gang of criminals, who take them to the woods, rape them, and murder them. Krug (David Hess) and Weasel (Fred Lincoln) are fugitives, on the run with girlfriend Sadie (Jeramie Rain) and Krug's heroin-addicted son Junior (Marc Sheffler). They have no idea that the forest they have gone to is basically Mari’s backyard, and when their car won’t start, they arrive at her parents’ house for help. Doc (Gaylord St James) and Mrs. Collingwood (Cynthia Carr) have been up all night worried about their daughter, and when they discover what their guests have done to her, they exact their revenge.

Such a premise had every chance of being a below-average drive-in exploitation flick. Not only does the picture look great given its age and equipment, with some spectacular transitions and editing choices, but it has an unexpected emotional core. It is surprising how often a sense of sadness or pity or disgust is cast upon the audience, as the story actively muses on the effects of violence on both its victims and perpetrators. Cassell - who by all accounts struggled with the shoot - brings a tangible vulnerability to Mari, who embodies the death of the flower child movement in the evermore cynical ‘70s. Suddenly faced with such a brutal side to humanity, she is completely lost and powerless, unable to comprehend the world around her or escape its menace.

Even the villains are given a remarkable scene, just after the rape of Mari, in which they stand around, exchanging awkward glances of remorse, before realizing they must finish the job, while a beautiful Blues ballad about loneliness plays. No words are spoken, but the poignant use of music and cinematography create a palpable atmosphere of raw emotion that allows the audience to see the antagonists as people. Camerawork by Victor Hurwitz and original music by none other than David Hess, as well as painstaking editing by Craven, unite to make a really masterful film for its limited means. It would go on to inspire others not to let a little thing like budget interfere with artistic expression.

Craven was a divorced thirty-something father-of-two when he moved to New York to learn all he could about the film industry, and hopefully land a job. Cunningham had bounced around different aspects of theater and cinema work before deciding one day to establish himself as a producer, later stating, “You don’t have to pass a bar exam to become a movie producer - you just have to buy some stationery!” They happened to meet through a mutual friend and work on a few smaller projects, most notably softcore sex film Together, starring Marilyn Chambers of Behind The Green Door fame. The film was a success for its distributor Hallmark, who came to Cunningham with an interesting offer: to make a really violent movie. Craven was given the job as writer and director, and got immediately to work raising funds. Within months, they were shooting in Connecticut.

RELATED: How 'Red Eye' Showed The Flexibility of Wes Craven

Filming took place in the fall of 1971, and it was a shoestring affair. Fewer than thirty people made the movie from start to finish; friends and wives doubled as extras and costume designers; the titular house was a rental Cunningham’s mother lived at, and provided a commune for the crew in their downtime; craft services was daily runs to KFC; it was shot in cheap Super 16mm format. A lack of filming permits and an incredibly frugal budget necessitated a lot of opportunism and improvisation. The crew scaled the fences of national parks to film - a particularly audacious move when considering they were simulating rape and torture in broad daylight. They even managed to convince the local police department to loan them a patrol car and let them shoot a scene in their station. With no more than a drip-fed $90,000 dollars to work with, days were long, nights were sleepless, and salaries were minimal.

The MPAA had a field day with Last House on the Left. While Craven and Cunningham themselves had reconsidered some sequences once they hit the cutting room, their completed version went on to be massacred repeatedly. To avoid an X rating, the MPAA demanded some adjustments, particularly to the sexual torment of Mari and Phyllis in the woods, and it did eventually receive an R. However, in a time when independent theaters were still very prevalent, standards varied wildly when it came to distribution. Some theater owners managed a single showing of the original cut, before realizing what they had bought, and rushing to make their own edits. To this day, a number of cuts of the movie are in circulation, ranging from 79 to 84 minutes - none of them are Craven’s original.

Image via American International Pictures

The release of the movie got off to a staggered start. Playing as Night of Vengeance, Sex Crime of the Century and later Krug and Company, it failed to make any real impact. The title Last House on the Left was thrown in as a suggestion, and a cheap but overwhelmingly effective radio spot that advised “To avoid fainting, keep repeating ‘It’s only a movie…only a movie…only a movie’”, created an overnight sensation. Additional taglines included “Can a movie go too far?”, “WARNING! Not recommended for persons over 30!” and “Mari, 17, is dying. Even for her, the worst is yet to come!” If Craven thought that the radio spot was cheap advertising, they were about to receive the best press they could hope for, for free. Enter Roger Ebert.

The renowned Chicago Sun-Times critic was just a couple of years into his career when he went to see Last House on the Left. He was taken aback by the movie, and praised it wholeheartedly, noting its strong direction, philosophical undertones and sincerity. Within a week, Ebert was forced to publish a follow-up statement to his review, such was the outrage he had received from the public who took his recommendation and were not happy with the outcome. For those who enjoyed exploitative horror, the uproar gave them all the reason they needed to check the movie out. However, it seemed that many stumbled into the theater unaware of the sort of film they were watching, and theater owners across the country were inundated with furious calls for the film to be pulled. Some relented, others pushed back. Across the pond, the BBFC banned the movie, and it ended up on the Video Nasties list.

Last House proved several points: that an exploitation movie could be artful; that a catchy marketing campaign could be the key to success; and that rape and revenge was very much en vogue. A number of movies throughout the ‘70s and early ‘80s told a similar story and made sure to put ‘house’ in the title. The Last Stop on the Night Train actually went by the alternative title The New House on the Left, while Ruggero Deodato’s House on the Edge of the Park went as far as to cast David Hess as the lead villain. The Last House on the Beach and Last House on Dead End Street are other examples. Posters and marketing campaigns copied heavily from those created for Last House, daring viewers to watch if they had the stomach for it.

Later, more notable pictures taking clear inspiration from Last House included Meir Zarchi’s infamous I Spit On Your Grave, and its various sequels. A small indie production named Chaos caused outrage with none other than Ebert himself in 2005, and did a good job of proving what made Last House a good film. Chaos is an almost beat-for-beat redo of Last House, except for a truly awful ending, in which the main antagonist kills lives; everybody else dies. It is a far more violent and disgusting movie than Last House, and is so technically inept that it is almost unwatchable. Ebert and the makers of Chaos got into a heated back-and-forth following the movie’s release, with the critic denouncing it as needlessly cruel and morally empty.

Last House’s writing and direction - with the help of praise from intellectuals like Ebert - separated it from the deluge of grindhouse schlock that characterized the drive-in cinema landscape of the late ‘60s and ‘70s. It very much focused on creating characters that the audience would understand and sympathize with, and on the more sorrowful aspects of human nature - suffering, loss, anger, revenge, evil, survival. The end of the Swedish folktale it is based on sees the father begging God’s forgiveness for murders he commits, building a church in repentance from which a spring emerges. Last House ends abruptly, with the Collingwoods having killed the villains, and coming to realize the ruins that their lives are in. Has their revenge changed anything, or was it something they simply had to do? Their daughter still suffered a horrible fate, and now they must live with the knowledge of her demise, the blood of several people on their hands. It is a grim, uncertain conclusion that aims to ponder these questions, and ask the audience what real purpose violence serves.

It also proved foundational for those who made it. Craven’s trademark focus on the family and the home in his horror movies found its roots there, as did his love for setting booby traps. Cunningham similarly stuck with domestic or woodland settings, with the Friday the 13th movies and House. Steve Miner worked on the film as assistant editor and production assistant, and established a very healthy career, collaborating with Cunningham on multiple occasions and helming the likes of Halloween: H2O and Lake Placid. David Hess became a favorite indie villain, and would play Krug-like characters in House on the Edge of the Park and Hitchhike. Fred Lincoln was already an active figure in the porn industry when he played Weasel, and went on to an illustrious career in adult entertainment, directing such flamboyant titles as Willie Wankers and the Fun Factory and Last Whorehouse On The Left.

Last House truly happened in the right place at the right time. It gave Craven, Cunningham and Miner the chance to learn their craft from the ground up and explore their artistic ideals with minimal resources. It introduced harder exploitation pictures to wider audiences, and undoubtedly set a trend for creating on-screen violence that would continue for decades, through the ‘80s slasher era into the so-called torture porn of the ‘00s. The highly influential horrors that Cunningham and Craven would later create owe their existence to this starting point, as do many characteristics of the genre that are now taken for granted. It is conceivable that, were it not for Last House on the Left, modern horror would be a cleaner, more fictitious affair that preferred the safety of ghosts and monsters to straying, unfiltered, into the human psyche.

From 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' to 'Scream': How Wes Craven Repeatedly Evolved Slasher Films The director's legacy of constant reinvention continues to have a lasting impact on modern slasher cinema.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email