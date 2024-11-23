It seemed for the longest time that a sequel to Ridley Scott’s Best Picture-winning masterpiece Gladiator would never come to fruition, as the original film ended with Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) sacrificing himself after battling Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) in the Colosseum. Although a bizarre sequel script from Nick Cave has suggested that Maximus could return in a more mythological story, Gladiator II instead picks up with Lucius Verdus (Paul Mescal), the fully grown son of Maximus and Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). The sequel certainly does not ignore the fact that audiences have been waiting for quite some time to see the next chapter in Scott’s ambitious saga, as Gladiator II takes place sixteen years after the events of the first Gladiator.

What Happens in Between 'Gladiator' and 'Gladiator II'?

Gladiator II reveals that Rome has become more aggressive in the aftermath of the first film, as Maximus’ dying wish for political reforms were not honored by the political leaders that took over. The Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) have become obsessed with expansion, and send Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) on a conquest to take over Numidia as part of a larger campaign within Africa. Although he was restored as a Senator at the end of the first film thanks to Maximus, Gracchus (Derek Jacobi) has joined forces with Lucilla to stage a coup against the Emperors. Their goal has become to help restore the “dream of Rome” that was promised by Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) before he was murdered by Commodus. Unfortunately, Rome remains just as hostile as it once was, as new gladiators are captured and forced to take place in the violent games. Combat in the arena itself has grown more advanced, as the Colosseum now stages massive sea battles and hosts monstrous creatures.

Gladiator II shows that Lucilla sent Lucius to Numidia for his own protection, as she feared that the son of Maximus would be targeted by the Imperial fundamentalists. Although Lucius grew up admiring Maximus during the events of the first film (in which he was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark), Gladiator II shows that he has taken up a new life in Numidia, where he is married to Arishat (Yuval Gonen). While he is not concerned with the legacy of either his father or grandfather, Lucius is pulled back into the conflict after his wife is killed, and his people are massacred. Similar to his father, Lucius is forced to become a hero of the people by rising through the ranks of the gladiatorial games, where he aims to get revenge on those responsible for his loved one’s death.

'Gladiator II' Is a Good Legacy Sequel

Gladiator II follows the template of many successful “legacy sequels,” as it presents a very similar story to the first film, yet deals with the aftermath of its predecessor in a thoughtful way. Characters like Acacius mention being inspired by Maximus’ heroism during his enslavement, and legacy characters such as Commodus, Quintus (Tomas Arana), and Juba (Djimon Hounsou) all appear through the use of archive footage. It may have been easy to imagine that Maximus’ sacrifice led to a political revolution in Rome, but in reality, his death did not inspire a wave of democracy within a civilization that was under the tight control of fascism. While it's the Emperor’s cruel domain that sparks the inciting incident in Gladiator II, the film also hints that Marcus Aurelius was by no means a perfect leader. Macrinus (Denzel Washington) was a former slave who managed to attain a position of power, and now aims to force the Emperors against one another to seize control.

Although narratively the two films are quite similar, there is a radical difference between Gladiator and Gladiator II in terms of tone. The first film felt like a classical historical epic with resonant themes of self-sacrifice and chivalry, but the sequel is absurdly violent, darkly humorous, and far less realistic in terms of its historical accuracy. Scott has hinted at the possibility of a third Gladiator film, which would presumably follow Lucius as he attempts to steer the Roman Empire in a new direction. Should this project ever come to fruition, it will be interesting to see what tonal approach Scott will choose to take.

