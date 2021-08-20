The runtime for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has been revealed and, no, it's not the full six-hour cut that Jason Momoa wants audiences to see. During an interview with the Quebec-based newspaper La Presse, Villeneuve was questioned about Momoa's comments and he revealed that the upcoming film would be 155 minutes, or 2 hours and 35 minutes long.

In the interview, Villeneuve discussed the likelihood that he and his editor Joe Walker would release a director's cut version of Dune saying:

It is true that if Joe [Walker] and I had let go, we could have done a version of several hours because I filmed a lot. But the final version is really the one that ends up on the screen. I have never done a director's cut of any of my films.

Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's best-selling sci-fi novel is just part one, however, Warner Bros. hasn't green-lit part two yet. David Lynch's Dune, which came out in 1984, was only 137 minutes and it attempted to encompass the entirety of Herbert's extremely dense novel into that short period of time. While #ReleaseTheVilleneuveCut may not trend on Twitter anytime soon, Dune fans feel reassured that 155 minutes may be enough time to tell the first half of the story.

RELATED: Denis Villeneuve Is Currently Writing 'Dune 2

Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's best-selling sci-fi novel is just part one, however, Warner Bros. hasn't green-lit part two yet. David Lynch's Dune, which came out in 1984, was only 137 minutes and it attempted to encompass the entirety of Herbert's extremely dense novel into that short period of time. While #ReleaseTheVilleneuveCut may not trend on Twitter anytime soon, Dune fans feel reassured that 155 minutes may be enough time to tell the first half of the story.

Dune has a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Momoa, Jessica Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, and Sharon Duncan-Brester.

Despite Villeneuve's concerns, Dune will be released on HBO Max on October 22nd, the same day that it is set to premiere in theaters. At least at home, you can hit pause when you get up to refill your drink without missing any of the action.

KEEP READING: Denis Villeneuve Says He's "Still Not Happy" 'Dune' Is Premiering on HBO Max, Compares Release to Driving a Speedboat in a Bathtub

Share Share Tweet Email

'What If...?' Episode 2 Easter Eggs Explained: Everything You Might Have Missed From Howard the Duck to Thanos the gardener, these are all of the Easter eggs in 'What If… T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?'

Read Next