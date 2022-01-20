The runtime for Matt Reeve's upcoming superhero detective thriller The Batman has been revealed. Insiders at Warner Bros. are reporting that the Robert Pattinson starring film will have a hefty runtime of two hours and fifty-five minutes, making it the longest standalone Batman film to date.

These insiders have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the latest film outing for the Caped Crusader will have a nearly three-hour runtime which includes an eight-minute credit sequence. With the film's runtime, it will fall just under Marvel's Avengers: Endgame which ran for three hours and one minute, as the longest theatrically released superhero film. The film is also eleven minutes longer than Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, which currently wears the "longest solo Batman film" crown at two hours and forty-four minutes, which it will need to pass on to The Batman come March.

The Batman still has a sizable distance between it and the longest ever superhero movie, which would be Zack Snyder's cut of The Justice League which was released at a staggering four hours and two minutes, though this version of the film was only released on HBO Max and was not a theatrical release. When compared to other detective thrillers, the film surpasses other classics such as David Fincher's Se7en and Zodiac, which came in at two hours and seven minutes and two hours thirty-seven minutes, respectively.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: The Batman': New Synopsis Calls Robert Pattinson's DC Movie an "Edgy, Action-Packed Thriller"

In addition to directing, Reeves also co-wrote the film with Peter Craig. The upcoming film is a much more dark and grounded depiction of Gotham as Pattinson dons the cape and cowl for the first time as Batman and pursues The Riddler/Edward Naston (Paul Dano), a serial killer that is terrorizing the city. Other stars in the film include Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, and the legendary Andy Serkis as Bruce's trusted butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently slated to premiere in theaters on March 4. You can read the film's official synopsis down below.

The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

'Chicken Run' Sequel, 'Dawn of the Nugget,' to Premiere on Netflix in 2023; First Image Released Ginger and Rocky are back and this time they're breaking in!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email