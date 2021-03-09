Those looking to catch up on all the goings-on inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe now have a new addition to the watch-order, and this one’s a biggie. WandaVision debuted on Disney+ in January as the first original TV series from Marvel Studios – the studio responsible for making the MCU movies, which is different than Marvel TV which was the studio responsible for making shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Daredevil. With the arrival of WandaVision we got an MCU-quality story from beginning to end that also features characters from the big screen front and center. Not only that, but the WandaVision finale leads directly into big Marvel movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So it’s clear from all of the above that WandaVision is an essential piece of the MCU story that’s currently being told, so it would stand to reason that those looking to mainline every MCU movie would also want to include this Disney+ series. And to that end, how long is WandaVision anyway?

Good news! Now that all nine episodes of the series have aired, we know exactly how long the WandaVision story is. The total runtime for the entirety of WandaVision Season 1 is a whopping 350 minutes, or about five hours and 50 minutes. That’s almost three hours longer than the longest Marvel movie, Avengers: Endgame, but of course it’s divided into nine easily digestible chunks.

Image via Disney+

If you’re looking for a more granular breakdown of how long it takes to watch WandaVision, here are the running times for each episode including credits (since four of them have post-credits scenes):

Episode 1: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience – 30 Minutes

Episode 2: Don’t Touch That Dial – 37 Minutes

Episode 3: Now in Color – 33 Minutes

Episode 4: We Interrupt This Program – 35 Minutes

Episode 5: On a Very Special Episode… — 42 Minutes

Episode 6: All-New Halloween Spooktacular! – 38 Minutes

Episode 7: Breaking the Fourth Wall – 38 Minutes

Episode 8: Previously On – 47 Minutes

Episode 9: The Series Finale – 50 Minutes

WandaVision takes place in the MCU timeline just a few short weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Wanda as she and a somehow-resurrected Vision are living out their lives in a New Jersey suburb in the style of various family sitcoms. At first the how and why of these circumstances are unclear, but as the show progresses, more information is revealed and by the end of the nine episodes, we’ve just experienced a deeply emotional story about grief and denial.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany effortlessly fit their MCU characters into the mold of various classic sitcoms, from The Dick Van Dyke Show to The Partridge Family to Malcolm in the Middle, and the show is also filled out by an ensemble that includes MCU favorites Randall Park (Jimmy Woo) and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), as well as newcomers like Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (who we’ll be seeing more of in Captain Marvel 2) and Kathryn Hahn, who plays a purposefully mysterious character named Agnes.

It’s a supremely entertaining and emotionally affecting piece of MCU storytelling, and indeed Marvel Studios’ first foray into television is a success in that it lets the audience really dig into the psyches of these supporting MCU characters instead of having to fit their side stories into a two-hour running time.

To that end, the nearly six-hour length of WandaVision is a gift. So plan accordingly, and enjoy.

