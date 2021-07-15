Tom Hiddleston has opened up on how long he'd like to play Loki for, and it turns out it's forever. During a Q&A fan session on Tumblr, the actor was asked directly if he'd play the trickster god for the rest of his life, and he had no hesitation in saying "yeah."

We know there's much more to come for Loki as the character's hit Disney+ series was just confirmed for a second season. It's also been suggested the character will show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Marvel Studios has not confirmed that report just yet. Either way, given the opportunity, it looks like Hiddleston will keep going as Loki past those two projects if he's wanted:

"Would I? Yeah, absolutely. I'm so lucky that I've got to play Loki for this long, and you know, I feel like he's such an interesting character who's been around in human consciousness for so long. And he's got so many different aspects, so many different complex characteristics, that it feels like every time I play him I find out something new or we get to evolve him or take him down an avenue that we haven't gone down before."

Hiddleston has played the lovable villain for 11 years now, appearing in six films in addition to his solo series. The actor added that he thinks Loki isn't going anywhere anytime soon as well. "Yeah, he's been around for a while. I think he's going to be around for a lot longer. Meanwhile, I'll just hold on for as long as people want me to hold on for," he added in the Q&A.

We will also see Loki in the upcoming Disney+ series What If...?, where Hiddleston returned to lend his voice to the animated series. The only two projects on the docket for the actor right now include Season 2 of Loki and The Essex Serpent, an Apple TV+ original series based on the novel of the same name, which is currently filming.

Loki is currently streaming on Disney+.

