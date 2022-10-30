Loving Vincent is an animated film released in 2017 directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, starring Chris O'Dowd, Douglas Booth, Saoirse Ronan, and Robert Gulaczyk. To describe the film like this feels emotionally dishonest, not giving the film enough credit to what an undertaking it truly is. About 125 artists from all over the world banded together to oil-paint the entire film, frame by frame, at times photo-realistically, or in the style of the famed post-impressionist painter who sits at the center of the film, the painter it honors in a beautiful tribute to his life and his work: Vincent van Gogh.

Many have sung the praises of this beautiful experiment of art and animation, but within those painted frames is a story that tears open the long-held ideas of van Gogh's life and the mythology that surrounds it. The film follows a man named Armand (Booth) as he attempts to send a posthumous letter from Vincent, while tracing the steps of his last days, meeting the people who Vincent had an impact on, and piecing together what may have happened. The plot is fictional, there was no Armand, there was no one running around Europe deducing some conspiracy on Vincent's death, if there ever was one. But the story within that plot, the historical facts used, and most importantly the poetic analysis of the life of the artist, of perhaps many artists who struggle with mental health, is where a deep and poignant truth is found.

Vincent van Gogh and the Tortured Artist Mythos

The legacy and character of van Gogh has been practically canonized by the public, there's this narrative that many stick to and retell through several fictional adaptations on page and screen. That he was a brilliant, revolutionary artist who knew his work was far ahead of his time, wildly passionate, but also deeply troubled. His emotional and psychological issues have become part of his mythology to the point of romanticization, going into fits of hysteria resulting in him cutting off his ear for the love of a woman, spending time in a mental asylum, and taking his life as lovers often do, as the famous song goes.

He is the poster boy of tortured artists, one of many among Sylvia Plath, Edgar Allan Poe, and Ludwig Van Beethoven. A feedback loop of genius causing madness and madness causing genius, creating great works of art but at a price to their mental health. The fact that they were troubled made them brilliant artists, they had "good damage" that fueled their creativity but tragically end their lives, because to get help would stunt their creativity. Kirk Douglas in Lust for Life (1956), and even Willem Dafoe in At Eternity's Gate (2018), fuel the mythos of Vincent van Gogh. In these films, his instability is portrayed as enchanting or deep, pondering on conspiracies about his death and the idea that it could've been manslaughter or murder, or that his suicide was some noble expression of his artistic depth.

I don't need to tell you what is wrong with that statement, and we're finally starting to remedy these insidious ideas about mental health and art. That one should avoid seeking treatment because it'll make them less of an artist is an incredibly dangerous concept, and having bad mental health days usually doesn't motivate or inspire someone to paint some evocative masterpiece. I always wondered, when unable to get out of bed with the crippling anxiety that something terrible was going to happen: Why aren't I writing The Bell Jar of the 21st century? Where was my good, useful damage?

The reality of Vincent van Gogh is one we may never know intimately. We have his work, his letters, but we will never know how he truly felt or what he thought about anything. He was just a man, at the end of the day, a brilliant artist, but he had a complex life with more than his fair share of struggles, especially with his psychological and emotional wellbeing. He had his good days, and bad days, days when he would create and days when he couldn't. His distress didn't come from untamed genius, it came from, as it does with almost everyone else struggling with mental illness, a network of medical, familial, financial and personal issues that culminates and simmers for years. Most importantly of all, he did seek treatment, painting Starry Night while in an asylum. The way in which Vincent van Gogh was ahead of his time is the fact that now, unlike in the 1880s, there would be more productive ways to help him.

'Loving Vincent' Portrays The Reality of Struggling Artists

While Armand and his journey to Auvers-sur-Oise wasn't real, what Loving Vincent presents is more of a sense of truth, pondering on van Gogh's legacy. We see him through the eyes of the people who know him, who are speaking of him posthumously, they talk about how he behaved in the final weeks of his life, how they knew him, which may or may not reflect how he truly was. Perspectives differ and conflict; some people thought he was happy before he died, some knew that he was having distressing thoughts about the burden he was on others in his life, some say he was kind, others say he was crazy.

In a way, Armand represents us all, over a century later, viewing Vincent from a perspective of never knowing him in person and never being able to. At first, he doesn't make sense, with differing opinions about his mood and the apparently suspect circumstances of his death, and then the conspiracies develop, maybe he was killed, either accidentally or on purpose. You wonder if the method of his death even mattered, especially now.

Maybe Vincent did have an argument with Dr. Gachet, maybe Gachet did tell him something that a physician definitely shouldn't say to an unstable patient. Maybe he did feel like a financial and emotional strain on those he cared about, there are so many maybes about van Gogh's death, but at the end of the day it makes no difference how or why it happened. Loving Vincent posits that his death should not be the focus, no one's life should be measured by their death. There are some things we know to be true: That he was heavily stigmatized for his mental instability, as were many mentally ill people back then. That the time in which he lived simply did not have the tools to allow for consistent progress, or even diagnosing what the issue was. And that Vincent was an artist who, like any artist, strived to make his mark on the world, and he did.

Loving Vincent portrays van Gogh, in the glimpses we see of him, as not a character or an idea of the Vincent van Gogh, but as a person, helped by the brilliant painted rotoscoping. He's just a regular person one would see on the street, quiet, a little timid, another struggling post-impressionist in Europe, no one remarkable aside from the occasional outburst. Of course now, we know different, we see his work for his brilliance, and we see him as one of the greatest men in art history.

We believe great people, gifted people, should have these big characters behind them. Long after they're gone, we make these big characters, we portray them in fiction, draw an outline of who we believe they were. Sometimes that results in black and white interpretations. There comes a point where they stop becoming people in our minds, and they become these characters that are based on what little we know about them now. In actuality, a life does not lose its complexity after death, and sometimes difficult, burning questions are never answered. Sometimes new questions are made up for the sake of the drama we believe great lives should have. How did Edgar Allan Poe die? Was Queen Elizabeth I truly a virgin? Who shot Vincent van Gogh?

Loving Vincent breaks the outline we put the artist in, and reminds us that his life was more than just the time he cut off his ear, or even the paintings that never got sold in his lifetime. It makes an effort to reframe, beautifully reframe, the narrative of Vincent van Gogh to remind us that, before he is a painter, or a visionary, or a madman, he was a human being.