It's a Marvel movie, so you know that, no matter how big of a soda you drank, you'll have to hold off on that pee break for another ten minutes or so to make it through to the post-credit scenes. The question is, how many post-credit scenes are there in the new Thor: Love and Thunder? The good news is that Thor: Love and Thunder may be the shortest recent Marvel film, clocking in at just under two hours long, so you won't have to hold it for an interminably long time. However, we still recommend that you maybe opt for the smaller drink size because you will not want to miss what comes after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Sometimes, what is teased after the credits can be just as highly anticipated as the movie itself. Do you think anyone predicted seeing Harry Styles at the end of Eternals? Or Charlize Theron's introduction to the MCU after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? All bets are off when those credits start to roll, you definitely won't be disappointed when you see Thor: Love and Thunder.

Are There 2 End Credit Scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder has two post-credit scenes. The first is after the first bit of "main" credits: the director, the writer, the producers, the stars, etc., all done in fancy graphics. Then you get what is often called the mid-credits scene. Next come the full credits, which lists everyone who worked on the film, from the production accountant to the hundreds of hardworking VFX artists. When those credits finish rolling, before the lights come up, there is one more scene that you definitely want to stay for.

We'll get into the specific details of those later on, but both scenes are story-related and not just funny, silly, shwarma-related moments. The mid-credits scene is the more spectacular of the two, teasing a possible future MCU project that is sure to get fans excited. Whether that plays out in future installments of the Thor franchise is unclear at this stage, but it—in theory—could set up a clash of titanic forces (and personalities) that we would frankly love to see on screen. Oh, and it holds something special for fans of a particular non-superhero property.

The final post-credits scene is also a must-see, as it ties more into the story of the film you've just watched and offers a wonderful resolution for a deserving character. What it means for that character's future is anyone's guess, but it's short, sweet, and well worth your time. So sit back, relax, and learn who catered the film while you wait for the final scenes.

Warning: Beyond this point, there will be spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder

Who Is That in the Mid-Credits?

After the first part of the credits roll, the screen turns black, and we are treated to the first of the two credit scenes. In this mid-credits scene, we see Russell Crowe as Zeus again, tending to an injury from Thor but actually not dead. Lamenting the downfall of the gods and resentful of the popularity of superheroes in the eyes of the people, he calls upon his son, Hercules, played by Ted Lasso’sBrett Goldstein, to get payback.

It’s an amazing scene that sets up a lot of future possibilities. For one, Crowe had one of the more entertaining performances of the film, and it's great to see that a thunderbolt to the stomach didn't take down the Greek god of gods. But on top of that, Hercules is a welcome introduction to the MCU. While Herc's comics history might lean more into heroics than villainy like Zeus implies in this scene, Goldstein's casting is sure to make lovers of Ted Lasso immensely happy. Roy Kent, he's here, he's there, he's every-fucking-where!

Where Does Jane End Up?

Once the credits roll, we get to see Jane (Natalie Portman) once more after her death. After defeating Gorr and helping to save the universe’s gods, she arrives at the gates of Valhalla, the Asgardian afterlife. As we learned from the movie, you don't get into Valhalla unless you die in battle — sorry, Sif — and Jane did just that. There, she is welcomed by Heimdall (Idris Elba) and she flashes the same kind of fascinated smile we saw her use when she first entered Asgard in Thor: The Dark World. There might be some speculation between comics and movie fans over whether or not this will be the last time we see Jane in the MCU, but it's good to see that after all of her heroics in the film, she gets what’s owed to her.

