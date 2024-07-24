The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine has one end-credits scene that is a treat for Marvel fans.

Yes, of course, Deadpool & Wolverine has an end-credits scene, but exactly how many does it have? First off, don't worry. We will be keeping this as spoiler-free as possible. Ryan Reynolds' third Deadpool film and Hugh Jackman's big unexpected return as Wolverine has largely been shrouded in secrecy, and we would hate to ruin the many surprises the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest has in store. So, how many end-credits scenes does Deadpool & Wolverine have? One. There is one end-credits scene as the film's final credits roll, and it really is at the very end of the credits. However, there is also something waiting during the credits that should be a treat for long-time Marvel fans.

Does 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Have a Mid-Credits Scene?

No, there is no mid-credits scene in Deadpool & Wolverine. At least, not in the traditional sense of what most people probably think of when there's a mid-credits scene. There is something that plays as the credits for Deadpool & Wolverine begin to roll, but it isn't a direct tease of what's to come nor is it really a "tease" to begin with.

Again, no major spoilers here, but the footage that plays is essentially a tribute to some very special movies and moments from Marvel's past. Some vitally crucial ones that simply set the foundation for the cinematic universe that would eventually take shape. It's a moving tribute that will make some of the most veteran Marvel fans shed their first tears since they watched Logan, even though it doesn't directly set-up a future installment in the MCU.

Does 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, the very end of the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine does indeed have a final sequence. It's a short but sweet, simple yet effective moment that pays off one of the best and most surprising moments in the entire film. It may not be the most impactful end-credits sequence in a Marvel movie, but it is certainly an entertaining one that is worth sticking around for.

There are typically two types of end-credits sequences when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First, there are the end-credits scenes that set up the future of the Marvel universe, such as Thanos ( Josh Brolin ) making his first on-screen appearance at the end of The Avengers . Alternatively, there are end-credits scenes that are simply a fun gag that pays off a joke from earlier in the film, such as Tony Stark ( Robert Downey Jr. ) narrating his story to Bruce Banner ( Mark Ruffalo ) in Iron Man 3 or Captain America ( Chris Evans ) talking to the audience about the value of patience in Spider-Man: Homecoming .

In the case of Deadpool & Wolverine, the answer is definitely the latter. Rather than directly setting up what is next for mutants in the MCU, the post-credits scene of Deadpool & Wolverine is simply an entertaining reference to one of the film's strongest moments. From a pure humor standpoint, it's easily one of the funniest end-credits scenes in Marvel history.

Do we recommend you stick around after the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine? Yes, we do, as the response it got from the audience made it truly worth the wait. However, is the scene essential for those waiting for what's next in the MCU's storyline? Definitely not. If you wanna stick around for a very funny exchange, definitely do so, but if you're really itching for a sneak peek of what's next and nothing else, then you can probably leave the theater a little bit early.

