At today's Ahsoka panel during Star Wars Celebration Europe, new details about the exciting upcoming Disney+ series were revealed. We learned more about Shin Hati, one of the antagonists of the show who will be played by Ivanna Sakhno, and who has been given the unenviable task of attempting to bring down the titular hero at the behest of her dark master.

Shin is said to be the disciple and apprentice of Baylon (Ray Stevenson)—who was also confirmed at the panel—a former Jedi who survived Order 66 (a lot of Jedi seemed to survive this, in hindsight) by fleeing into the Unknown Regions. Baylon is believed to be an ally of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who sends Shin to take out Ahsoka.

Stevenson spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub after the showcase where Ahsoka was shown off to the fans in attendance at the ExCel Centre in London, and the English actor - who previously voiced the role of Mandalorian warrior Gar Saxon in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels - when asked what is favourite episode was, stated "Well, there's eight episodes" and that his favourite was "one to eight" because he couldn't pick the best. This brings the series in line with its live-action Star Wars sister series to the show, The Mandalorian.

Who Else is in Ahsoka?

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka iwill continue the character's story arc which began when she joined forces with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin during the second season of that show. Joining Dawson isNatasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The limited series is written by Dave Filoni, who is executive producing along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy.

As was already established, Ahsoka Tano actually left the Jedi Order in its waning years, a victim of a conspiracy depicted in The Clone Wars animated series. It's unknown how much she continued her Jedi training in the intervening years, and she was never knighted nor reached the rank of master, remaining a Padawan by doing so. However, having seen her appear in Star Wars Rebels and The Book of Boba Fett - where she worked with Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker - it would be fair to assume she still considers herself a Jedi.

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released yesterday, and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out the teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.