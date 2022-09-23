Upon its release, Andor has become an instant hit among fans. And after the first three episodes, everyone seems to be wondering how long this Star Wars spin-off series is going to run for. So, let’s settle this right away to help you plan your Andor viewing. Having premiered on September 21, 2022, Andor is slated to have 12 episodes in its first season, making it the longest original live-action series on Disney+ so far, not counting Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, which is expected to premiere in 2024 with an 18-episode season. Each episode of Andor runs for about 50 minutes (including credits).

Created by Tony Gilroy, this prequel series to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story follows a thief-turned-spy, Cassian Andor, who becomes a revolutionary and plans to steal the plans for the Death Star. Andor focuses on the rebel’s journey across five years leading up to the events of Rogue One. As thrilling as the plot sounds, the series also showcases an incredible cast list. Diego Luna reprises his role as the titular character, of course, and is joined by a stellar cast including the likes of Stellan Skarsgård and Fiona Shaw, among a host of other popular names. Cassian Andor became immensely popular among fans when he appeared in Rogue One, and now, it’s all the more essential to learn about his adventures and transformation from an anti-revolution cynic to a passionate and "really a perfect kind of spy, warrior, killer", as Gilroy describes him.

So, if you're looking for more details about the galactic spy’s story, here’s a handy guide to all the episodes of Andor Season 1, as well as information on the show's future after this first season.

Andor Season 1 Episode Guide

As mentioned above, there are going to be 12 episodes in Andor Season 1, with the first three episodes having been released together on the day of the premiere. The following episodes are scheduled to release weekly at the same time, i.e., every Wednesday at 12 am PT / 3 am ET.

Check out the schedule for all the episodes of Andor Season 1.

Director: Toby Haynes | Writer: Tony Gilroy

“Cassian Andor’s reckless search for answers about his past makes him a wanted man.”

Director: Toby Haynes | Writer: Tony Gilroy

“Cassian attempts to lay low on Ferrix as agents of the law close in.”

Director: Toby Haynes | Writer: Tony Gilroy

“Cassian's desperation to avoid arrest leads him to a mysterious man with unknown connections.”

Episode 4: "TBA" - September 28, 2022

Director: Susanna White | Writer: Dan Gilroy

Episode 5: "TBA" - October 5, 2022

Director: Susanna White | Writer: Dan Gilroy

Episode 6: "TBA" - October 12, 2022

Director: Susanna White | Writer: Dan Gilroy

Episode 7: "TBA" - October 19, 2022

Director: Benjamin Caron | Writer: Stephen Schiff

Episode 8: "TBA" - October 26, 2022

Director: Toby Haynes | Writer: Beau Willimon

Episode 9: "TBA" - November 2, 2022

Director: Toby Haynes | Writer: Beau Willimon

Episode 10: "TBA" - November 9, 2022

Director: Toby Haynes | Writer: Beau Willimon

Episode 11: "TBA" - November 16, 2022

Director: Benjamin Caron | Writer: Tony Gilroy

Episode 12: "TBA" - November 23, 2022

Director: Benjamin Caron | Writer: Tony Gilroy

So, far in the first three episodes, the series shows how the story of this galaxy far, far away, is not just about the Skywalker saga. Rather, it explores a relatively lesser-known character in a much more intense and immersive narrative than what we have seen in this franchise for a while. Although the synopses and titles for the rest of the episodes are not released yet, it’s not difficult to determine what’s coming. And since we don’t want to give you spoilers, let’s just say it all rests on Cassian’s character arc and how he becomes the rebel spy we know. But the five-year timeline will definitely extend into the second season as well so don't expect everything to get wrapped up immediately. Yes, that's right, there’s going to be another season that will wrap up Cassian’s story.

What Do We Know About Andor Season 2?

As mentioned by Gilroy at the Star Wars Celebration in May 2022 and confirmed by Stellan Skarsgård, Andor will be coming back for a second and final season, which also will have 12 episodes, making it a 24-episode series. The events of the second season will lead to the plot of Rogue One. However, there’s no official announcement on the release date for Andor Season 2. The season starts filming this fall, so it’s expected to arrive sometime in 2024 on Disney+. But again, this is not confirmed yet.

In any case, it looks like it'll be quite a long wait but with Star Wars stories, it’s always worth it, isn’t it? For now, sit back and enjoy the prequel series. Andor is streaming only on Disney+, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday at midnight PT/ 3 am ET.

