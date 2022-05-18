Disney+ has released the first trailer for their upcoming comedy-action series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as part of the Walt Disney Company's upfront presentation. With the trailer also came the reveal of the series' release date and the number of episodes that the newest addition to the MCU will have. The upcoming series will have a nine-episode run on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 upfront presentation was held this afternoon at Basketball City on Pier 36 in New York. Executive producer Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, welcomed Tatiana Maslany, the star of the series that plays Jennifer Walters aka the titular She-Hulk. The duo revealed all-new details about the upcoming series, including the August 17 launch date, the full title, and the debut trailer. They also confirmed the series' nine-episode run. Marvel also announced that Kat Coiro is set to direct episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, and 9 while Anu Valia directs episodes 5, 6, and 7. Jessica Gao will serve as head writer on the series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters, played by Maslany, as she navigates her life as a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will dive into her personal life as a single 30-something that also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. Along with Maslany in the starring role, the cast of the series will include numerous new faces and returning MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Executive producers on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are Feige, Coiro, and Gao along with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. In addition to the previously mentioned stars, the cast of the show also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will contain a total of nine episodes and will begin on Disney+ on August 17. You can watch the trailer for the new series down below.

Here's the official synopsis:

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

