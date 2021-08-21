During its presentation during the Television Critics Association press tour this Thursday, Netflix spotlighted its focus on its international offerings, including the Spanish drama Money Heist and French original series Lupin. And as part of a sizzle reel paying tribute to the ways in which internationally produced content has become an important part of the streaming platform's brand, one statistic revealed stood out: 97 percent of American subscribers have watched a non-English title in the last year.

In addition to that, non-English-language viewing in the U.S. has increased by 71 percent since 2019, a massive leap. Some other statistics on Netflix's global reach, as stated by Netflix's head of global TV Bela Bajaria, include these facts:

Netflix has made shows in 40 different countries around the world.

It provides subtitles in up to 37 different languages.

It also provides dubbing in up to 34 different languages.

"It was just last year when director Bong Joon-ho stood at the Oscars and asked audiences to overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles. And on Netflix, that is happening," Bajaria added.

If you're a Netflix subscriber, the odds are very likely that you're one of the 97 percent of viewers mentioned here. It is worth noting that this is a statistic created based on the Netflix standard measurement of a view, which is the viewing of at least two minutes of a show.

Also, you may also not have noticed at first that the new show you'd decided to sample, based on its description and thumbnail on the streaming platform, was originally made in a different language than your native tongue. There's nothing to differentiate the newest season of the German drama How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) from Brazilian dystopian drama 3% or Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland, beyond a note in the Genres section as to its country of origin.

As Bajaria announced with pride during the presentation on Thursday, Lupin "is not just our most popular local-language original, it’s the most popular show we've launched on Netflix so far in 2021." It's one big world, but we're all watching Netflix.

