There is a scene in the movie Clerks where Randal (Jeff Anderson) and Dante (Brian O'Halloran) are discussing the second Death Star in Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. More specifically, what happened to independent contractors working on Death Star 2.0. How many died when it was blown to smithereens? Were they innocent victims, or were they Imperial loyalists, knowingly contributing labor to an evil Empire? It's a fascinating debate that sets one to wonder: Just how many people did die on Death Star 2.0? Was it more, or less, than the number of lost souls on Death Star 1.0? Then there are those that manned the Starkiller Base in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. How many died there? All told, it's a shockingly high number of deaths on huge superweapons (clearly the Emperor compensating for something) that paints the Rebel victories blood-red.

"Evacuate? In our moment of triumph. I think you overestimate their chances!" These words are uttered by Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, mere moments before Death Star 1.0 is taken out by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a former moisture farmer who compared hitting the exhaust port to shooting at womp rats in Beggar's Canyon. Yes, the Force did play into the one-in-a-trillion shot, but tell that to young Tarkin, Jr. and his puppy Moffy. Perhaps if Tarkin had turned down the hubris even a little, he could have told the people aboard the Death Star to evacuate just in case. He did not, of course, which means a bunch of people kicked it, but how many depends on how you look at it. Brad Burnie of Starships.com did a painstakingly detailed analysis and determined that, according to official Star Wars lore, 1,565,231 people died on Death Star 1.0, split between Stormtroopers, Imperial garrisons, and passengers. Realistically, using statistics like average number of workers in a factory and population per square mileage of livable space, that number is a paltry 273,195. Just a flesh wound.

Death Star 2.0 and Starkiller Base Drive Up Imperial Casualties In 'Star Wars'

How do you recruit people after a PR nightmare like that? "Thanks for coming today, Stan. I believe Lord Vader already told you there was no Death Star 1.0 when you came in looking for the droids you weren't looking for. We just have a single question to ask to see if you are Empire worthy. A little old lady is trying to cross the busy streets of Coruscant. Do you A, help her to do so, or B, push her in front of a land speeder and giggle madly? B? Perfect! Welcome to the team!" Did it happen that way? Maybe not, but somehow the Death Star 2.0 in Return of the Jedi was pretty chock-full of troopers, pilots, and, as Randal from Clerks points out, probably some independent contractors as well. All reasonably safe under a deflector shield. But then Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) gets all cocky, telling Luke the shield is safe from his pitiful Rebel friends, and that the incoming Rebel fleet will find an operational deflector shield. Not only that, but the battle station itself is "fully armed and operational." But his elite legion of troops on Endor protecting said shield generator are defeated by sentient teddy bears, and although there is no exhaust port, there is a shaft big enough for a Corellian YT-1300 light freighter to fly through. End result: just over 2.4 million deaths and the loss of infrastructure to the tune of 1.17 trillion galactic credits.

The Force Awakens sees the First Order, heir apparent to the Empire, with a new toy: Starkiller Base. Forget blowing up planets one at a time. Starkiller Base is the byproduct of thinking outside the box, a superweapon that can take out entire star systems from halfway across the galaxy in one fell swoop. Better yet, it used solar power. Evil and eco-friendly. The planet-wide superweapon used to be called Ilum, the same Ilum where Jedi found the kyber crystals for their lightsabers once upon a time. In a galaxy far, far away. Starkiller Base worked by storing dark energy in the planet's core and releasing it as a phantom energy beam, like the one that took out the New Republic. Again, though, we have this amazing superweapon with a fairly obvious flaw, with the thermal oscillator the target for the Resistance this time around. A few well-placed bombs sets off planet-wide destruction, kablooey. At least the superweapon ran lean, with a crew of 750,000 manning the base, but still all dead. No Solo survivors (too soon?).

Putting the 'Star Wars' Imperial Losses In Perspective

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Those are significant, astronomical numbers for Star Wars Imperial superweapon-related deaths, but perhaps what is needed is a little perspective. Death Star 1.0, prior to being destroyed in the Battle of Yavin, was used at the behest of Grand Moff Tarkin to destroy Alderaan in a vain attempt to get information from Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) on where the Rebels were stationed. According to one fan site, that resulted in the death of two billion people. Minus 60,000 that were off planet at the time, though, so really only 1,999,940,000, a difference of 1,998,374,769,or 99.92%. Starkiller Base in The Force Awakens took out the entire Hosnian System, with an estimated 155 billion people killed, a 99.99% comparable. There's an eye for an eye, and then there are the optics of this, an eye for an entire human being. Or getting a paper cut after murdering someone, reanimating them, and murdering them again.

Still, casualties of this magnitude are truly tragic. It's an undiscriminating level of destruction that cares little for one's innocence or guilt. The young and the old... and probably the restless... gone in an instant, their legacies incinerated by fiery vengeance. The ice cream vendors at the Alderaan Mall killed side by side with the sales agents at Sith 'R' Us. Rejoice in the victories seen over the course of the Star Wars films, but never forgot those lost. Except those lost knowingly helped the Empire and the First Order get back up and running. They were jerks.