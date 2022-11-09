After what felt like "forever", Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is mere days away from hitting theaters everywhere on November 11th, and if you're a Marvel fan you know what that means – time for post-credits scenes! The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quite the significant one. It's the sequel to one of Marvel's most profitable and culturally significant projects of all time. It also represents the near conclusion of Phase 4 of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special subsequently officially concluding the phase. Lastly and most importantly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a proper farewell to the late, great Chadwick Boseman, whose performance as King T'Challa has touched so many MCU fans.

This long-awaited return to the technologically advanced science-fiction utopia of Wakanda certainly wasn't exactly what director Ryan Coogler initially had planned, but if early reviews of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are any indication, the superhero film is a worthy successor to the first and so far only Marvel film to receive a Best Picture nomination. Grieving the loss of their beloved king, the story follows beloved characters from the previous film including Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and more as they rebuild their nation and face a new threat in the Talokans; a race of sea-dwelling meta-humans led by the mighty and vengeful Namor (Tenoch Huerta). While much remains to be seen regarding how the plot of this highly-anticipated superhero story will unfold, one question we always have regarding Marvel movies remains relevant here - how many post-credits scenes does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have?

As with virtually any Marvel movie, fans are expecting to see a mid-credits and/or end-credits scene or scenes teasing and setting up what's next for the franchise. Thankfully we were able to catch an early screening of the film and can give you a 100% spoiler-free answer as to whether or not you need to stay in the theater for the second longest film in the MCU.

Does 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Have an End-Credits Scene?

Recently, Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub sat down with Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore. When asked if rumors of a cut-end-credits scene were true, Moore said the following:

“I've heard those rumors, too. No, I think the subject matter of the film was such that it didn't feel appropriate to have, then, a stinger. Much like [‘Avengers:] Endgame’ felt like an emotional experience that you also didn't need a stinger at the end of this. This felt like we just wanted to tell the story as it was conceived without an added bonus. So, unfortunately there isn't an end credits [scene].”

Is Moore's statement true? Technically yes. Once the credits are officially done, we see a brief message from the filmmakers that fans will certainly want to sit through the credits and see, but there is no end-credits scene. However, Nate Moore didn't say anything about a mid-credits scene.

Does 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Have a Mid-Credits Scene?

Yes, despite mixed reports, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever does in fact have a significant scene midway through the credits roll. Again, we won't reveal anything spoiler-related, but the scene manages to be beautiful while also setting up some extremely exciting things to come for the MCU.

So either way, be it for the mid-credits scene or the end-credits message, MCU fans will certainly want to stay put to see what's in store in between the recognition of the cast and crew.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters on November 11th, 2022.

